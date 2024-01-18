en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Trak Global Security Solutions Secures £9.75m Investment for Expansion and Technological Advancements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Trak Global Security Solutions Secures £9.75m Investment for Expansion and Technological Advancements

Cheshire-based provider of stolen vehicle services, Trak Global Security Solutions (TGSS), has successfully secured a substantial investment of £9.75 million from Foresight Group, an infrastructure investor with a regional focus on private equity. TGSS specialises in offering vehicle security services to the flexi-lease and car rental sectors, leveraging a unique combination of software, service components, and telematics hardware. These elements work in tandem to boost the success rate of vehicle recovery.

Investment to Facilitate Growth and Technological Advancements

The investment from Foresight Group is earmarked to aid the carve-out of TGSS from a larger group, thereby establishing it as an independent entity. This transformation is set to occur under the guidance of seasoned industry veterans, Dave Turnock and Andy Christopher. Turnock boasts over a decade of experience at TGSS and will be stepping into the role of managing director. On the other hand, Christopher, with his 30 years of industry experience, will assume the role of CEO.

Joining them on the leadership team are Mark Ward and Alan Cottrill, both serving as NEDs, and Dave Shepherd as chair. Collectively, they bring to the table a wealth of experience in the technology and vehicle sectors.

Expansion into Europe and Beyond

Investment from Foresight Group, sourced from its regional growth and buy-out fund that primarily targets businesses based in the North West, is expected to bolster TGSS’s plans to stride beyond its current geographical confines. The company aims to broaden its services into Europe and venture into other vehicle verticals as well.

Countering Sophisticated Criminal Techniques

Another key area where the investment will be channelled is in the development of new technologies. With criminals becoming increasingly adept at evading tracking devices, TGSS aims to stay one step ahead by investing in advanced technologies. This, coupled with their industry expertise, positions them strongly in the current economic climate where asset theft is on the rise. It also enables TGSS to serve their existing and potential new customers with enhanced effectiveness.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Meralco and McDonald's Forge Sustainable Partnership for a Greener Future
In an extraordinary collaboration for a brighter, greener future, the Philippines’ largest energy distributor, Meralco, has joined forces with the Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the power behind McDonald’s in the Philippines. This partnership, which kicked off in January 2021, is aimed at integrating sustainable and eco-friendly practices into the operations of the fast-food behemoth.
Meralco and McDonald's Forge Sustainable Partnership for a Greener Future
Bangladesh's Gas Crisis: Technical Glitch Disrupts LNG Supply, Chattogram Hardest Hit
15 mins ago
Bangladesh's Gas Crisis: Technical Glitch Disrupts LNG Supply, Chattogram Hardest Hit
Port of Portland Seeks $10 Million in State Aid Amid Financial Struggles
15 mins ago
Port of Portland Seeks $10 Million in State Aid Amid Financial Struggles
ICSI Elects New Leadership for 2024: CS B Narasimhan as President and CS Dhananjay Shukla as Vice President
2 mins ago
ICSI Elects New Leadership for 2024: CS B Narasimhan as President and CS Dhananjay Shukla as Vice President
Madison County Sees Active Real Estate Market with Diverse Investments
8 mins ago
Madison County Sees Active Real Estate Market with Diverse Investments
Snap.Build Appoints Neal Caudle as New Director of Business Development
13 mins ago
Snap.Build Appoints Neal Caudle as New Director of Business Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott: Impressing on Loan, Attracting Serie A Interest
28 seconds
Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott: Impressing on Loan, Attracting Serie A Interest
UK Defence Secretary Highlights Need for Strategic Adaptation Amid Middle East Tensions
31 seconds
UK Defence Secretary Highlights Need for Strategic Adaptation Amid Middle East Tensions
Derry Triumphs Over Donegal Amid Harsh Weather to Secure 13th Dr McKenna Cup
1 min
Derry Triumphs Over Donegal Amid Harsh Weather to Secure 13th Dr McKenna Cup
A Deep Dive into the 2024 College Football Schedules: Challenges and Opportunities
2 mins
A Deep Dive into the 2024 College Football Schedules: Challenges and Opportunities
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Celebrates Engagement and NFL Draft Declaration
2 mins
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Celebrates Engagement and NFL Draft Declaration
Russia's Heating Crisis: A Cold Reality Amid Political Heat
2 mins
Russia's Heating Crisis: A Cold Reality Amid Political Heat
Arsenal's Victory Marred by Injury Concerns: Arteta Highlights Team Performance
3 mins
Arsenal's Victory Marred by Injury Concerns: Arteta Highlights Team Performance
Unseasonal Cold in Mumbai Heightens Health Risks for Children
5 mins
Unseasonal Cold in Mumbai Heightens Health Risks for Children
Pascal Siakam's Whirlwind Debut with the Indiana Pacers
6 mins
Pascal Siakam's Whirlwind Debut with the Indiana Pacers
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
5 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app