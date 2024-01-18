Trak Global Security Solutions Secures £9.75m Investment for Expansion and Technological Advancements

Cheshire-based provider of stolen vehicle services, Trak Global Security Solutions (TGSS), has successfully secured a substantial investment of £9.75 million from Foresight Group, an infrastructure investor with a regional focus on private equity. TGSS specialises in offering vehicle security services to the flexi-lease and car rental sectors, leveraging a unique combination of software, service components, and telematics hardware. These elements work in tandem to boost the success rate of vehicle recovery.

Investment to Facilitate Growth and Technological Advancements

The investment from Foresight Group is earmarked to aid the carve-out of TGSS from a larger group, thereby establishing it as an independent entity. This transformation is set to occur under the guidance of seasoned industry veterans, Dave Turnock and Andy Christopher. Turnock boasts over a decade of experience at TGSS and will be stepping into the role of managing director. On the other hand, Christopher, with his 30 years of industry experience, will assume the role of CEO.

Joining them on the leadership team are Mark Ward and Alan Cottrill, both serving as NEDs, and Dave Shepherd as chair. Collectively, they bring to the table a wealth of experience in the technology and vehicle sectors.

Expansion into Europe and Beyond

Investment from Foresight Group, sourced from its regional growth and buy-out fund that primarily targets businesses based in the North West, is expected to bolster TGSS’s plans to stride beyond its current geographical confines. The company aims to broaden its services into Europe and venture into other vehicle verticals as well.

Countering Sophisticated Criminal Techniques

Another key area where the investment will be channelled is in the development of new technologies. With criminals becoming increasingly adept at evading tracking devices, TGSS aims to stay one step ahead by investing in advanced technologies. This, coupled with their industry expertise, positions them strongly in the current economic climate where asset theft is on the rise. It also enables TGSS to serve their existing and potential new customers with enhanced effectiveness.