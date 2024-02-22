Training vs. Reality: Addressing the Gap in Police Procedure After the 'Bladen Twelve' Incident

It was a case that should have been straightforward. When the 'Bladen Twelve' were detained, the expectations were clear: follow the procedure, document everything, and uphold the law.

Advertisment

However, as the case unfolded, a glaring oversight came to light - critical statements made post-caution by the detained men were not recorded, rendering them inadmissible in court. This procedural misstep sparked a media frenzy, leading to pressing questions about the effectiveness and application of police training.

Acknowledging the Gap

In the wake of the controversy, the Police Commissioner was confronted with tough questions regarding the efficacy of the training provided to officers. The incident underscored a troubling disconnect between the theoretical training officers receive and its practical application in the field. Despite officers undergoing continuous training, with programs designed to cover every facet of their duties - from enforcing laws and investigating criminal activity to testifying in court proceedings - the 'Bladen Twelve' case revealed a significant shortfall in applying this knowledge when it mattered most.

Advertisment

References to state-mandated training highlight the comprehensive nature of the training regimen, emphasizing not only the enforcement of laws and criminal investigation but also the importance of documentation and community relations. Yet, the incident begs the question: Is the current training regimen sufficient to prepare officers for the realities of their role?

Raising the Bar

The outcry following the 'Bladen Twelve' case has ignited a broader discussion on the need to elevate expectations and training standards for law enforcement officers. As highlighted in a recent editorial from the Morning Journal, Ohio is examining the possibility of increasing training requirements for officers, noting the current standards fall short when compared to other professions. The editorial points out the paradox where more training is required to become a barber or cosmetologist than a police officer in some states.

Advertisment

The call for heightened standards and additional continuing education is echoed by state officials, with proposals aimed at updating police academy requirements and bolstering officer preparedness. This comprehensive approach aims not only to refine the technical skills of officers but also to enhance their ability to apply these skills judiciously and effectively in real-world scenarios.

Looking Ahead

The 'Bladen Twelve' incident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need to bridge the gap between training and practice in law enforcement. The In-Service Training Courses for 2024 at Rowan College South Jersey's Police Academy offers a glimpse into the future of police training, with a curriculum that encompasses physical fitness, firearms training, defensive tactics, and academic subjects. The aim is clear: to equip officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of their duties while ensuring the rigorous application of the law.

The road ahead demands a concerted effort to reassess and revamp police training programs. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptation, law enforcement agencies can better prepare their officers to meet the challenges of their roles head-on. The 'Bladen Twelve' case may have exposed a critical weakness in the current system, but it also presents an opportunity to emerge stronger, more capable, and better equipped to serve and protect.