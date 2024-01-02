Train Station Accessibility in Renfrewshire: A ‘Scandal’ in the Making?

Renfrewshire, Scotland finds itself in the midst of a heated debate over the accessibility of its train stations, with Scottish Labour MSP Katy Clark leading the charge. According to Clark, a staggering 70% of stations in the region are not fully accessible for disabled individuals, sparking what Scottish Labour deems a ‘scandal.’

A Closer Look at Renfrewshire’s Stations

Renfrewshire is home to a string of train stations, out of which only Hawkhead, Johnstone, and Paisley Gilmour Street meet the stringent A-class category. These stations are fully accessible, offering step-free access for all passengers. In contrast, B-class stations, which have step-free access to only one platform, and C-class stations, which lack step-free access entirely, constitute the majority in Renfrewshire.

Responses from Government Bodies

This lack of accessibility has not gone unnoticed. Clark’s call for action has been directed at both the Scottish and UK governments. The ‘Access for All’ funding, a program aimed at rectifying such inadequacies, has been heavily criticized as insufficient. Transport Scotland, in response, has expressed its commitment to equal travel opportunities for disabled people. However, it has also pointed out that rail accessibility falls under the jurisdiction of the UK Government.

The UK Government’s ‘Access for All’ Program

The UK Government’s Department for Transport (DfT) has pointed to its ‘Access for All’ program as a key initiative to address these concerns. Since its inception, the program has facilitated the transition of over 220 stations to step-free access and has made improvements to another 1,500. Among the 12 stations nominated by the Scottish Government for the program in Rail Regulatory Control Period 6, six have received funding, with two more expected to reach completion by the end of 2024. The DfT is also currently assessing over 300 new project nominations and has conducted an accessibility audit of all stations in Great Britain.

A Glimpse at Renfrewshire’s Train Station

Despite the outcry, Renfrewshire’s train station does boast some accessibility features. These include tactile paving on all platforms, blue badge parking bays, and shuttle bus services that operate from the station car park. The station, a Category B, provides level access to platform 1 and ramp access to platform 2. However, passengers must use a connecting footbridge with stairs or the road to navigate between platforms. Toilet facilities are only available during Ticket Office opening hours. Assistance booking is offered in advance for national rail services, with contact numbers provided for additional assistance and for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing.