Tragic Passing of Music Journalist Aspirant, Stanley Gula, at 19: Inquest Report

Stanley Gula, a 19-year-old student who aspired to be a music journalist, was found deceased at his home in Hulme on November 26, according to an inquest opening at Manchester Coroner’s Court. Remembered warmly by his family for his sense of humor, compassionate nature, and his dreams, Gula was described as “effortlessly cool” and “extremely passionate”.

Stanley Gula: A Promising Talent Gone Too Soon

Stanley had recently begun his studies at Manchester Metropolitan University, exhibiting a profound involvement with music and an encyclopedic knowledge of his beloved artists. His family emphasized the positive influence he had on those around him, his support for the homeless, and his loss as a person brimming with potential, with a future that will now remain unexplored.

The Inquest Findings

In the inquest presided over by area coroner Zak Golombeck, it was revealed that Stanley’s death was not suspicious and involved no third-party. The cause of death was determined to be hanging. Comprehensive investigations, including a full toxicology and post mortem reports, are currently underway, with a complete inquest scheduled for a later date.

Remembering Stanley

In memory of Stanley, his family is fundraising for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity organization committed to suicide prevention. Stanley’s tragic passing is a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.