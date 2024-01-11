en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mental Health Crisis

Tragic Passing of Music Journalist Aspirant, Stanley Gula, at 19: Inquest Report

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
Tragic Passing of Music Journalist Aspirant, Stanley Gula, at 19: Inquest Report

Stanley Gula, a 19-year-old student who aspired to be a music journalist, was found deceased at his home in Hulme on November 26, according to an inquest opening at Manchester Coroner’s Court. Remembered warmly by his family for his sense of humor, compassionate nature, and his dreams, Gula was described as “effortlessly cool” and “extremely passionate”.

Stanley Gula: A Promising Talent Gone Too Soon

Stanley had recently begun his studies at Manchester Metropolitan University, exhibiting a profound involvement with music and an encyclopedic knowledge of his beloved artists. His family emphasized the positive influence he had on those around him, his support for the homeless, and his loss as a person brimming with potential, with a future that will now remain unexplored.

The Inquest Findings

In the inquest presided over by area coroner Zak Golombeck, it was revealed that Stanley’s death was not suspicious and involved no third-party. The cause of death was determined to be hanging. Comprehensive investigations, including a full toxicology and post mortem reports, are currently underway, with a complete inquest scheduled for a later date.

Remembering Stanley

In memory of Stanley, his family is fundraising for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity organization committed to suicide prevention. Stanley’s tragic passing is a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

0
Mental Health Crisis Society United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mental Health Crisis

See more
3 hours ago
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
In a recent interview, renowned psychiatrist Dr. Harish Shetty delivered an urgent message to society. Using the tragic incident of Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI startup accused of killing her four-year-old son, as an example, he underscored the growing mental health crisis plaguing our society. Dr. Shetty, with his years of experience in
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
6 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
6 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
4 hours ago
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
Kit Harington's Mental Health Journey: Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
4 hours ago
Kit Harington's Mental Health Journey: Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
4 hours ago
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
21 seconds
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
30 seconds
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
37 seconds
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
37 seconds
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
44 seconds
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches
48 seconds
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches
Benson High School Bobcats Triumph Over Tombstone High School Yellow Jackets in Basketball Doubleheader
55 seconds
Benson High School Bobcats Triumph Over Tombstone High School Yellow Jackets in Basketball Doubleheader
Manchester United Eyes Benfica's Joao Neves for Potential Transfer
55 seconds
Manchester United Eyes Benfica's Joao Neves for Potential Transfer
Secretary Blinken Steers Diplomatic Mission Across the Middle East
1 min
Secretary Blinken Steers Diplomatic Mission Across the Middle East
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
30 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
37 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
39 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app