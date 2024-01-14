en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Tragedy Unfolds in English Channel: Five Migrants Perish in Desperate Bid for New Life

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
Tragedy Unfolds in English Channel: Five Migrants Perish in Desperate Bid for New Life

In a grim reminder of the persistent perils migrants face, five individuals tragically lost their lives attempting to traverse the frosty waters of the English Channel from France to Britain. The tragic incident unfolded as the group tried to connect with a vessel off Wimereux, facing the harsh reality of freezing temperatures and treacherous waves. The incident underlines the ongoing risk and desperation faced by those seeking a safer life beyond their borders.

Migrants’ Plight: A Tragic Incident

In the early hours of the morning, a group of migrants attempted the perilous crossing. Four of them perished overnight in French waters, while a fifth was discovered lifeless on the beach of Wimereux. Their journey was abruptly halted around 2 a.m. local time when their frail vessel encountered difficulties. A tugboat on coastal patrol, deployed by the French maritime authority, stumbled upon the heartbreaking scene, marking the first migrant fatalities on the Channel this year.

Calais: The Ground Zero of Migrant Crossings

The events unfolded near Calais, a notorious hotspot for migrants seeking to cross into England. Despite the closure of a Red Cross centre in Sangatte over two decades ago, hundreds still live in tents and makeshift shelters around Calais and Dunkirk, hoping for a chance to cross the Channel hidden in a truck or aboard a small boat. The region has long been a magnet for migrants, drawn by the promise of a new life in England, yet the crossing remains a political hot potato for both British and French governments.

Statistics and Political Implications

The British government reported that nearly 30,000 migrants dared the Channel crossing in small boats in 2023, displaying an annual fall of over a third. Despite the drop, the sheer number of attempts illuminates the desperation of the situation. The tragedy comes at a time when British MPs are set to debate legislation addressing the issue of asylum seekers arriving in small vessels. The incident has sparked a debate on the prevention of illegal human trafficking and the humane treatment of those who arrive on British shores.

0
France Migrants United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
16 mins ago
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
In a novel approach to male contraception, researchers are exploring methods that transcend the conventional chemical and hormonal techniques. A promising method in the spotlight involves thermally increasing the testicular temperature to obstruct spermatogenesis. This innovative concept draws from an understanding that dates back to the 1930s, which suggests that a slight increase in testicular
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Mayotte Faces Migration Challenge as Somali Migrants Arrive
3 hours ago
Mayotte Faces Migration Challenge as Somali Migrants Arrive
The 'Shakespearean' Family Saga of French Cinema Icon Alain Delon: A Deeper Look
4 hours ago
The 'Shakespearean' Family Saga of French Cinema Icon Alain Delon: A Deeper Look
Reunion Island Braces for Tropical Storm Belal: A Community Prepares for the Storm
42 mins ago
Reunion Island Braces for Tropical Storm Belal: A Community Prepares for the Storm
ArcelorMittal and French Government Invest €1.8 Billion to Decarbonize Dunkirk Steel Plant
1 hour ago
ArcelorMittal and French Government Invest €1.8 Billion to Decarbonize Dunkirk Steel Plant
France Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Russian Attacks
2 hours ago
France Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Russian Attacks
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
16 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
16 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
17 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
18 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
18 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
18 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
18 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
18 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
19 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app