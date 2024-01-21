Trade Minister Bolat Advocates for Enhanced Türkiye-TRNC Trade Relations

In a recent visit to Lefkoşa, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat underscored the urgency of amplifying investments and heightening bilateral trade between Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). With the present trade standing at an impressive $2.5 billion, the necessity to further boost this figure was a key point in Bolat's address.

Amplifying Trade Relations and Investments

The Trade Minister spotlighted the concerted efforts to enhance trade relations, augment investment opportunities, and foster joint business ventures. Bolat pointed out the strategic importance of TRNC's natural resources and economic prowess, emphasizing the need for TRNC firms to leverage the dominant position of Turkish companies in the global trade arena.

The Role of Türkiye in TRNC's Economic Goals

Economy and Energy Minister Olgun Amcaoğlu highlighted the significance of Türkiye's support, expertise, and vision in realizing TRNC's economic and trade objectives. Türkiye's role is not merely supportive; it is integral to the successful execution of TRNC's economic and trade strategies.

Support for a Two-State Solution

The article also accentuated Türkiye's backing for a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus, premised on sovereign equality and equal international standing. This support is an essential step toward resolving the long-standing dispute on the island, bolstering the case for the international recognition of TRNC.