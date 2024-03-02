Toxteth DJ Tre Reynolds Takes Global Stage, Wins Support from House Music Elites

Toxteth-born DJ and producer, Tre Reynolds, has rapidly ascended in the electronic music scene, garnering support from heavyweight DJs like Marco Carola, Jamie Jones, and The Martinez Brothers. With his new single 'Uwezo' on the horizon, Reynolds shares insights into his journey and the influences that have shaped his music.

From Local Talent to Global Sensation

Reynolds' journey into music was inspired by attending a rave in Liverpool, pushing him towards a career in music production. With a unique start as a producer before venturing into DJing, his education in music production further honed his skills. Influenced heavily by his parents' musical tastes and iconic artists in house music, Reynolds has developed a sound that is both versatile and energetic, making waves in Liverpool's vibrant music scene and beyond.

Breaking Through with 'Slap The Bass'

His 'Slap The Bass' EP on Deeperfect records marked a significant breakthrough, achieving number one on Beatport and receiving acclaim from the industry's best. This success laid the groundwork for further achievements, including his 'Old School Vibe' EP on Whippin' Records. Despite these milestones, Reynolds believes his biggest break is still on the horizon, highlighting his ambition and commitment to his craft.

Future Endeavors and 'Uwezo'

Reynolds is not slowing down, with several projects in the pipeline, including new EPs, singles, collaborations, and live shows. His upcoming single 'Uwezo' represents a slight departure from his usual sound, incorporating tribal and Afro-house elements, showcasing his versatility as an artist. As Reynolds continues to push boundaries and expand his influence, the international music community watches eagerly, anticipating his next move.

As Tre Reynolds' star continues to rise, his story is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and the support of the global music community. With his roots firmly planted in Liverpool, Reynolds is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world stage.