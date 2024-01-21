TOWIE Tragedies: Mick Norcross' Suicide Amid Financial Crisis and Stars' Business Failures

On a winter's day two years ago, the world of reality television was shaken by the tragic death of Mick Norcross, a beloved figure from 'The Only Way Is Essex' (TOWIE). The former star, aged 57, took his own life, a desperate act following a protracted battle with financial difficulties.

A Life Ended in Tragedy

Norcross was discovered lifeless in the wine cellar of his lavish estate by his son, Kirk. The cause of death was ruled as suicide by hanging, a grim end to a life that had been increasingly marred by financial struggles. At the heart of these difficulties were a failed property deal and the closure of his Willow restaurant and Bar. The establishment found itself burdened by four outstanding loans, a financial albatross that seemed to weigh heavily on Norcross.

The Faces Behind the 'TOWIE Curse'

The former TOWIE star, who graced television screens from 2011 to 2013, left behind a legacy in the form of three sons and a daughter. But his death also cast a spotlight on a darker narrative - the so-called 'TOWIE curse'. This perceived hex has seen various stars of the show grapple with financial troubles and business failures of their own. Dan Edgar fell foul of a diamond scam, leading to a 14-year ban from directorship. Gemma Collins, meanwhile, was slapped with a three-year shop ban for missing VAT deadlines and mismanaging finances.

From Glamour to Gloom

Joey Essex found himself closing his shop due to a lack of community engagement, while Pete Wicks' business went into liquidation. The glamorous Jess Wright moved her lingerie business online, while Chloe Sims was forced to shut her beauty business due to the relentless toll of the Covid-19 pandemic. These instances underscore the flip side of fame, a cautionary tale of how success in the spotlight can obscure much deeper issues.

Kirk Norcross: From Tragedy to Advocacy

Kirk Norcross, Mick's son, has since become an ambassador for suicide charity Papyrus. Struggling with drug addiction in the wake of his father's death, he has since dedicated himself to sobriety, working tirelessly to help others who are suffering as his father did. His story serves as a stark reminder of the human cost behind the headlines, a testament to resilience in the face of unimaginable grief.