Towcester Grange Development Gains Momentum with New Local Centre Plans

Plans for a vibrant local centre, forming part of the Towcester Grange development, have been submitted by Persimmon Homes. The proposed centre, situated to the south of Towcester town, promises to bring an array of amenities including a primary school, sports pavilion, shops, and a pub/restaurant, adding a dynamic character to the town’s landscape.

Respecting Tradition, Embracing Development

The design code for the local centre, inspired by Georgian and Victorian architecture, envisages buildings rising two to three stories high, centred around a square that gradually elevates. This mix of residential and non-residential constructions aims to infuse a sense of community spirit into the rapidly developing Towcester Grange area, which has already seen several phases of its 2,750 homes completed since initial approval in 2015.

The Vision for the Local Centre

Anchoring the local centre will be a primary school, sketched out in a traditional red-brick Victorian style. Complete with a playground, playing fields, and a multi-use games area, the school will serve as a hub for young residents and their families. In addition, a pub/restaurant, drawing inspiration from local architectural styles, is set to greet visitors as a ‘gateway’ to the high street, potentially becoming a popular social spot in the town.

A New Era for Towcester

This development is a significant step towards enhancing Towcester’s stature as a sustainable and distinctive market town. Balancing 21st-century development with respect for its traditional character, this project seeks to set a benchmark in local urban planning. However, the design code’s approval by the council is a critical stepping stone, paving the way for a reserved matters application and the subsequent flurry of construction work.