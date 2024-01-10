Torbay Trust Embarks on 'Purple Poo Campaign' to Safeguard Berry Head

In a novel approach to environmental safeguarding, the Torbay Coast & Countryside Trust has inaugurated a 'purple poo campaign' at Berry Head National Nature Reserve. This innovative initiative aims to address the growing issue of dog waste that is posing a significant threat to the local ecosystem.

A Colourful Solution to a Growing Problem

The campaign entails the use of biodegradable purple paint to mark dog excrement, thereby rendering it strikingly visible to park visitors. The objective is twofold: to raise awareness among dog owners about the importance of cleaning up after their pets and to discourage negligence in the first place by making the waste conspicuously apparent.

The Importance of Berry Head

Marije Zwager, an engagement ranger with the trust, underscored the significance of Berry Head. This National Nature Reserve is a haven for endangered species of both flora and fauna. The unique plants that flourish on the limestone, in particular, are detrimentally affected by dog feces. Beyond the ecological impact, the presence of dog waste also detracts from the experience of rangers and visitors alike, especially those accompanying young children.

Calling for Responsible Visitation

The trust is making a concerted appeal to visitors to participate actively in the purple poo campaign. This involvement includes not only picking up after their dogs but also disposing of the waste responsibly in the provided bins. The overarching aim of this initiative is to protect the delicate limestone grassland ecosystem and ensure that Berry Head continues to be a cherished reserve for generations to come.