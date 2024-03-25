Top 20 British Thrillers to Stream: Critics' Picks from Spies to Gangsters

With an abundance of choices in the realm of television thrillers, discerning what to watch next can be overwhelming. This is why our critics have meticulously combed through countless options to bring you the top 20 British thrillers that are a must-watch right now. From espionage sagas featuring disavowed intelligence agents to high-octane crime dramas, these selections promise to captivate and entertain.

Spotlight on Spy Dramas

At the forefront of our list is the Apple TV adaptation of Mick Herron's Slough House series, with Gary Oldman leading a team of out-of-favor British intelligence agents. This series uniquely combines the thrill of espionage with the dark humor of its misfit characters, creating a compelling narrative that's both entertaining and thought-provoking. Similarly, Netflix's adaptation of Harlan Coben's thriller novels continues to intrigue with its blend of suspense and domestic drama, making it a standout recommendation.

Crime Thrillers and Gangster Dramas

For fans of crime thrillers, Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' series on Netflix provides a riveting exploration of London's underworld, full of treacherous aristocrats and dangerous gangsters. Another highlight is the Netflix revival of 'Top Boy', a gritty exploration of East London gang life that has successfully retained its edge and relevance across its extended run. These series offer a deep dive into the complexities of crime and its impact on individuals and communities.

Dark Comedy and Classic Crime

Sharon Horgan's co-created series presents a darkly comedic take on thriller tropes, focusing on familial dynamics and revenge. Meanwhile, 'Happy Valley', starring Sarah Lancashire, remains a landmark in British television, combining intense crime drama with deep personal stories. Its return after a seven-year hiatus has been highly anticipated, showcasing the enduring appeal of well-crafted narratives and complex characters.

As we explore the intricate worlds of spies, gangsters, and conflicted police officers, these series offer a rich tapestry of storytelling that is both engaging and reflective of societal issues. Each show, with its unique approach to the thriller genre, demonstrates the creativity and depth of British television. As viewers, we are invited into these narratives, not just as passive observers but as active participants, piecing together clues, understanding motivations, and sometimes, questioning our own moral compasses.