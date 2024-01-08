en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Tom Skinner’s Fight against Knife Crime: A Safe Haven for Youth

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Tom Skinner’s Fight against Knife Crime: A Safe Haven for Youth

Tom Skinner, the familiar face from BBC’s ‘The Apprentice’, is stepping beyond the realm of reality TV to address a pressing social issue: knife crime in London. His approach is unconventional yet impactful, inviting young people to his gym in Brentwood for free workouts and open conversations. The initiative is targeted at those who feel pressured to carry knives, offering them an empowering alternative and a safe haven.

Brentwood’s Bosh Gym: A Safe Haven

Skinner’s gym, Bosh Gym, is more than just a fitness center. It’s a space of empowerment, transformation, and a sanctuary from the harsh realities of life on the streets. Located just a 25-minute ride away on the Elizabeth line, the gym features an amnesty box where knives can be anonymously discarded, symbolizing a chance for a fresh start.

(Read Also: Idris Elba Champions Fight against UK Knife Crime with ‘Don’t Stop Your Future’ Campaign)

A Personal Mission

Skinner’s concern about the rise in knife crime isn’t a detached philanthropic endeavor. It’s deeply personal. Understanding the financial constraints that might dissuade youth from taking a trip to his gym, he is even willing to reimburse travel expenses. Skinner’s gym is a boxing haven and a judgment-free zone, embodying his commitment to provide a safe and supportive environment.

(Read Also: Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham Eye ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in Bid to Boost UK Profile)

Responding to an Urgent Social Issue

This proactive approach comes in response to a series of violent incidents in London, including the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Harry Pitman in Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve. However, Skinner’s outreach is not an isolated act. It’s part of a broader societal effort to curb violence and provide support, positivity, and viable alternatives to potentially at-risk youth.

Read More 

0
Society United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
12 mins ago
Bob Grieve: A Legacy of Service and Dedication to the RNLI in Poole
Bob Grieve, a stalwart supporter of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in Poole, has left behind a legacy of service and dedication. His journey with the RNLI began in the mid-2000s, marking the start of a long-standing commitment that would impact not just the institution, but the entire community. Having moved to Poole in
Bob Grieve: A Legacy of Service and Dedication to the RNLI in Poole
Man's Naked Aquarium Jump at Bass Pro Shop Sparks Viral Sensation
52 mins ago
Man's Naked Aquarium Jump at Bass Pro Shop Sparks Viral Sensation
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
1 hour ago
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
Coventry's Health Revolution: A Beacon of Hope Amidst England's Health Inequalities
17 mins ago
Coventry's Health Revolution: A Beacon of Hope Amidst England's Health Inequalities
Florence Pugh Defends Bold Dress Choice, Addresses Body Shaming
22 mins ago
Florence Pugh Defends Bold Dress Choice, Addresses Body Shaming
Kristen Wiig Talks Plastic Surgery: A Cautionary Tale
26 mins ago
Kristen Wiig Talks Plastic Surgery: A Cautionary Tale
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins in Thrilling Victory
24 seconds
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins in Thrilling Victory
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves: A Stunning 115-108 Victory
29 seconds
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves: A Stunning 115-108 Victory
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
43 seconds
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
56 seconds
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts
2 mins
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts
Rams' Rookie Receiver Puka Nacua Smashes NFL Records in Historic Victory
2 mins
Rams' Rookie Receiver Puka Nacua Smashes NFL Records in Historic Victory
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters NFL Records in Victory over 49ers
3 mins
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters NFL Records in Victory over 49ers
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
4 mins
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
Cumbrian Duo Climbs 'Fells for Our Fathers' in Hopeful Tribute
4 mins
Cumbrian Duo Climbs 'Fells for Our Fathers' in Hopeful Tribute
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
5 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app