Tom Parker Bowles Joins Literary Project Celebrating Queen Mary's Dolls' House Centenary

Marking the centennial celebration of Queen Mary's Dolls' House, renowned food writer Tom Parker Bowles joins the illustrious list of 21 authors penning miniature books for a unique literary project. This initiative, championed by Queen Camilla, aims to encapsulate the richness of contemporary literature in tiny volumes measuring only 4.5cm in height. The project has attracted notable contributors such as celebrated playwright Alan Bennett, renowned poet laureate Simon Armitage, and PEN Pinter prize laureate Malorie Blackman.

Miniature Books Reflecting 21st Century Literary Talent

Contributors to the project have been tasked with the creation of miniature books, each uniquely bound and covered by leading designer-bookbinders. The works range across genres, encompassing short stories, poetry collections, plays, and even recipes. The aim is to provide a snapshot of the literary diversity and richness of the 21st century. Tom Parker Bowles, known for his culinary expertise, contributed a volume aptly titled 'A Recipe Fit for a Queen'.

Queen Mary's Dolls' House: A 1:12 Scale Replica of Edwardian Elegance

Queen Mary's Dolls' House, housed at Windsor Castle, is a marvel of craftsmanship—a perfect 1:12 scale replica of an Edwardian-style residence. The house, built in the 1920s, boasts of functioning amenities and is a treasure trove of contributions from over 1,500 artists and craftspeople of the era. The current initiative aims to augment the existing library within the Dolls' House with contemporary literary works, thus preserving the legacy while updating it with modern literary talent.

A Royal Celebration of Literature

As a part of the centenary celebrations, Queen Camilla has also penned a handwritten introduction for the project. The Queen, alongside the contributing authors, will be present at a reception in the Waterloo Chamber at Windsor Castle, where the new additions to the Dolls' House will be unveiled. This event not only commemorates the centenary of Queen Mary's Dolls' House but also pays tribute to the exceptional literary talent of the 21st century.