Tivyside Businesses Shortlisted for Prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards

In a celebration of rural excellence, two Tivyside businesses - Jones Bros in Lampeter and Bargoed Farm in Llwyncelyn - have been shortlisted for the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards, colloquially known as the 'rural Oscars'. These two exemplary businesses are among the 20 Welsh rural ventures that gained distinction in the final round from thousands of nominations, illuminating the strength and diversity of rural businesses in Wales.

Shortlisted for Quality and Versatility

Jones Bros, a distinguished butchery, has earned its spot in the butchers category, thanks to their exceptional quality meats and exemplary customer service. The butchery's commitment to providing top-grade meats to its clientele has not only cultivated a loyal customer base but also elevated the standards in the local butcher segment.

On the other hand, Bargoed Farm, shortlisted in the rural enterprise category, is a testament to the versatility of rural businesses. Offering a medley of services including a camping and caravan site, self-catering accommodation, farm shop, wine bar, bistro, play barn, and a licensed wedding venue, Bargoed Farm encapsulates the essence of a multifaceted rural enterprise.

Recognizing Rural Excellence

Currently in their 17th year, the Countryside Alliance Awards are a beacon of recognition for rural businesses that contribute significantly to their local communities and economies. With five categories in total, the awards not only recognize the dedication and community involvement of these businesses but also shed light on their diversity and adaptability in a challenging rural sector.

Public Votes and Judging Panel

The winners, to be decided through a combination of public votes and a Welsh judging panel, will be announced on February 27 at The Senedd in Cardiff Bay. The victors will also have the esteemed opportunity to represent Wales at the national champions reception at the House of Lords later in the year. The public is invited to cast their votes for their preferred rural businesses on the Countryside Alliance website, further emphasizing the role of community involvement in these awards.