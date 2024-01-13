Tiptree’s Banking Dilemma: Parish Council Discusses Future of Banking Services

In a recent meeting, Tiptree Parish Councillors deliberated over the future of banking services in Tiptree, a village whose banking options have dwindled down to the post office due to the closure of Barclays and Lloyds branches. The council had previously submitted plans in July 2023 for the establishment of a Link banking hub in the village center to alleviate the strain on the post office, evidenced by long queues and service disruptions.

Link’s Assessment: A Disappointment

Link, a UK cash machine network company that provides services like cashback at retailers and banking hubs, conducted an assessment. Unfortunately, their findings concluded that Tiptree does not meet the necessary criteria for additional banking facilities. These government-approved standards relate to population levels and the presence of cash-accepting shops in the area. Consequently, Tiptree Parish Council was advised by Link to seek support from their MP for a review of these criteria.

New Ownership, New Problems

Further issues were raised regarding the service changes under the post office’s new ownership. The new owners made changes that merged shop and post office transactions at the front counters, thereby complicating operations and exacerbating queue lengths. This has affected service accessibility, causing distress to many villagers. The council has expressed their intention to write to the MP and Morrisons to re-examine the service under the new ownership.