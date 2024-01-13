en English
Business

Tiptree’s Banking Dilemma: Parish Council Discusses Future of Banking Services

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 2:04 pm EST
Tiptree’s Banking Dilemma: Parish Council Discusses Future of Banking Services

In a recent meeting, Tiptree Parish Councillors deliberated over the future of banking services in Tiptree, a village whose banking options have dwindled down to the post office due to the closure of Barclays and Lloyds branches. The council had previously submitted plans in July 2023 for the establishment of a Link banking hub in the village center to alleviate the strain on the post office, evidenced by long queues and service disruptions.

Link’s Assessment: A Disappointment

Link, a UK cash machine network company that provides services like cashback at retailers and banking hubs, conducted an assessment. Unfortunately, their findings concluded that Tiptree does not meet the necessary criteria for additional banking facilities. These government-approved standards relate to population levels and the presence of cash-accepting shops in the area. Consequently, Tiptree Parish Council was advised by Link to seek support from their MP for a review of these criteria.

New Ownership, New Problems

Further issues were raised regarding the service changes under the post office’s new ownership. The new owners made changes that merged shop and post office transactions at the front counters, thereby complicating operations and exacerbating queue lengths. This has affected service accessibility, causing distress to many villagers. The council has expressed their intention to write to the MP and Morrisons to re-examine the service under the new ownership.

Business United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

    © 2023 BNN
