In the whimsical world of "Wonka," Timothée Chalamet has emerged as a "magical star," according to his co-star Sophie Winkleman. Winkleman, who played The Countess in the 2023 film alongside Chalamet and is also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, shared her admiration for the actor in an interview with WHO magazine.

A Magical Star Amidst Whimsy

Chalamet's performance in "Wonka" has garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike, but perhaps none more so than from his on-screen counterpart, Sophie Winkleman. The British actress, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the second cousin of King Charles and son of Prince Michael of Kent, expressed her delight in working alongside the 28-year-old actor.

"He was just a magical star," Winkleman said of Chalamet in her interview with WHO magazine. "His energy and commitment to the role were infectious, and it was a joy to watch him bring the character of Willy Wonka to life."

Relishing the Role

While Chalamet took on the iconic role of Willy Wonka, Winkleman found herself enjoying the chance to play a character with a darker edge. "I loved playing The Countess because she's just so deliciously mean," Winkleman revealed. "It's always fun to explore the more villainous side of human nature, and The Countess was the perfect opportunity to do that."

Homeward Bound

Despite her involvement in the internationally acclaimed film, Winkleman has made a conscious decision to keep her work based in the UK. Having starred in popular shows such as "Peep Show," "Death in Paradise," and "Two and a Half Men," she has found a comfortable balance between her acting career and family life.

"I prefer to keep my work UK-based to minimize upheaval for my family," Winkleman explained. "It's important to me that my children have a stable home life, and traveling for work can sometimes make that difficult."

As the curtain closes on the enchanting tale of "Wonka," Sophie Winkleman's experience working alongside Timothée Chalamet remains a highlight in her career. The British actress continues to captivate audiences with her diverse roles, while staying true to her commitment to family and the UK acting scene.

Chalamet, praised as a "magical star" by his "Wonka" co-star Sophie Winkleman, has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on both the actress and fans of the film. Balancing family life and a flourishing career, Winkleman looks forward to future projects while cherishing her time spent in the whimsical world of "Wonka."