Timeless Tradition: Gwaun Valley’s Unique New Year Celebration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:55 am EST
Deep in the verdant heartland of Pembrokeshire, Wales, time has a unique rhythm. In the serene Gwaun Valley, near Fishguard, nearly 300 residents gather annually to celebrate the New Year. But, instead of the globally recognized date of January 1st, their festivities take place on January 13th, a tradition known as Hen Galan or the Old New Year. This unique custom, observed according to the Julian calendar rather than the widely-adopted Gregorian calendar, is a testament to enduring local heritage.

Preserving Time-Honored Customs

The roots of Hen Galan can be traced back to 1752, when Britain officially transitioned to the Gregorian calendar. However, the people of the Gwaun Valley chose to continue celebrating the New Year according to their longstanding Julian calendar tradition, a practice that has endured for nearly three centuries.

At the heart of the festivities is the tradition of ‘hel calennig’, where children go door-to-door, singing and offering well-wishes. In exchange for their merriment, they receive money or sweets, a gesture that epitomizes the communal spirit of Hen Galan.

A Community Bound by Tradition

For local residents, like Bonni Davies, an editor of the community newsletter Y Llien Gwyn, Hen Galan is more than a mere celebration. It’s a cultural hallmark that binds the community together, regardless of age. The festivities, she says, are a joyous occasion that brings together both the young and the old, reaffirming their shared heritage.

Even the newest members of the community find themselves swept up in the preparations for calennig, marking their integration into the vibrant tapestry of Gwaun Valley life.

The Role of Education in Cultural Preservation

Ruth Evans, a teacher at the local Ysgol Llanychllwydog primary school, underscores the importance of preserving the Hen Galan tradition. It’s not just about maintaining a unique cultural practice, but also about fostering a sense of distinct regional identity in the younger generation.

The school plays a vital role in this preservation effort, ensuring that students experience the tradition firsthand. It even goes as far as altering schedules to accommodate the Hen Galan celebration when it falls on a weekday, emphasizing its educational and cultural significance.

