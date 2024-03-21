Tim Sanders' 'Fragments of Palestine': Artistic Insights into Life Under Occupation at London's P21 Gallery

LONDON - An art exhibition exploring the struggles and contradictions of Palestinian life has revealed the pride and resilience of a people living under occupation. British cartoonist Tim Sanders is showcasing a collection of more than 30 drawings and photographs at the 'Fragments of Palestine' exhibition held at P21 Gallery in London. The works were produced during Sanders' visit to the occupied West Bank last May, when he joined a UK health worker delegation as an official artist in residence. Through sketches and images of daily life in the occupied territories, the cartoonist has documented the Palestinian struggle to live under and confront a brutal occupation.

Intimate Glimpses of Daily Resistance

Sanders' work is an attempt to revive the practice of reportage illustration, drawing on locations or places in situ to capture an observed subject, much like a photojournalist would with a camera. He believes that drawing is a less intrusive way of recording people and places. In contrast with the often discomforting effect of having a camera pointed at a subject, Sanders found that locals, in seeing his sketches, generally welcomed his attention. This method requires deep introspection and a close engagement with surroundings, allowing him to uncover the cultural, social, and political layers of a space.

A Mirror to Palestinian Resilience

Despite living under Israeli occupation, people in the West Bank are shown persevering in their daily routines, like going to work, shopping, taking their children to school, or watching football. In another piece, 'Soldiers and Nurses', Sanders depicts a moment during his hospital visit when Israeli troops barged in, armed with weapons. Sanders was struck by the sight of nurses simply walking past Israeli soldiers, seemingly indifferent to their presence, an act the cartoonist interpreted as a form of resistance. Through his work, Sanders aims to challenge the mainstream media's often dehumanizing portrayal of Palestinian life. He reminds viewers of the humanity behind the headlines, emphasizing real people's suffering and resilience.

The Beauty Amidst Barbarity

His illustrations celebrate the beauty of Palestinian existence, from a favorite falafel stand in Hebron to schoolgirls chatting at a bus stop, and flowers decorating balconies in Battir. "It seems such a contradiction, given the barbarity and the horror taking place, that it's also a really beautiful place, and a place which the inhabitants are so proud of and love so much," Sanders said on the exhibition's opening night. Even in refugee camps, people have this immense pride in the place where they live, you know. It's extremely touching," he added. Sanders prefers to draw quickly and on-site, adding color to his sketches later. This technique imbues his work with a sense of immediacy and dynamism.

'Fragments of Palestine', an artistic representation of the idea that to exist is to resist, runs until March 13. Through Sanders' eyes, visitors are offered an intimate view of the Palestinian spirit, an enduring testament to the power of art in documenting and resisting oppression.