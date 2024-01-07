en English
Law

Tim Forber Poised to Become North Yorkshire’s Top Police Officer

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Tim Forber Poised to Become North Yorkshire’s Top Police Officer

Tim Forber, the deputy chief constable of South Yorkshire Police, stands on the brink of a new chapter in his illustrious public service career. As the preferred candidate to fill the upcoming vacancy of the Chief Constable for North Yorkshire Police, Forber is ready to uphold the mantle of law enforcement, succeeding the retiring Lisa Winward.

A Career Marked by Dedication and Distinction

Forber’s 27-year long journey in law enforcement is marked by service, courage, and a relentless pursuit of justice. His tenure includes commendable stints in the Metropolitan Police Service, West Yorkshire Police, and Greater Manchester Police. In these forces, he held diverse roles, from detective to chief superintendent, demonstrating his versatility and commitment to duty.

Among the many notable moments in his career, Forber’s heroic rescue of a woman from the River Thames stands out. His gallantry was recognised with a prestigious award from the Royal Humane Society, a testament to his dedication beyond the call of duty.

A Vision for North Yorkshire Police

As he prepares to present himself to the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel, Forber’s vision for the force is clear. His commitment to policing and his aspiration to unlock the outstanding potential of North Yorkshire Police come to the fore in his personal statement. Despite concerns from some councillors about the timing of the appointment, Forber’s track record speaks volumes about his readiness for the role.

A Family Legacy in Policing

Forber’s passion for law enforcement runs deep, rooted in a family tradition of serving the public. His father clocked 36 years in the force, while his wife continues to serve as a detective constable. This legacy stands as a silent testament to his dedication, providing a firm foundation for his continued journey in policing.

Law United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

