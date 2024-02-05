Tile Mountain and Bathroom Mountain Seek Approval for New Store at Bourges View Business Park

Tile Mountain and Bathroom Mountain, two distinct brands operating under the same umbrella, have set their sights on Bourges View business park, located in Maskew Avenue. They are currently seeking approval for a change of use of units within the business park, with the aim of opening a new store in the first half of the year. Unlike typical high street retail operations, these brands cater primarily to trade members, operating exclusively from warehouse premises.

Meeting Specific Needs

The brands have submitted a planning application, stating that their specific operational requirements are not being met by the current approvals in place at the site. Despite this, the brands argue that their proposed operation aligns with other approved uses within the park.

Strategic Location

The units under consideration for Tile Mountain and Bathroom Mountain are strategically located between a bustling Costa Coffee drive-thru and a new Millfield Autos base within the Bourges View business park. This park, a project developed by esteemed property developers Chancerygate, comprises of a variety of trade counter and industrial warehouse units.

Boosting Commercial Activity

The opening of the new store by these two brands is projected to create at least three new jobs. This will further enhance the commercial activity along Maskew Avenue, making it a hotbed of trade and commerce.