Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration

Tile Choice, a renowned tile wholesaler and retailer headquartered in Wolverhampton and operating extensively across the Midlands, finds its future hanging in the balance. The company has recently filed a notice of intention (NOI) to appoint administrators–a legal step that grants the company a brief respite of approximately ten days from creditor actions, during which it can explore potential solutions.

Implications for the Tile Market

With its network of 18 stores and a 30,000 sq ft warehouse and distribution center housing over £5 million worth of tiles, Tile Choice has been a key player in the region’s tile market. The stores are strategically located across various locations such as Walsall, West Bromwich, Derby, Kettering, and Coventry, and their size varies to accommodate the needs of different markets.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Established in 1991, Tile Choice has a dedicated workforce of 116 employees. Despite reporting a revenue of £15.9 million in the latest accounting period ending June 2022, the company has experienced a dip in profit, plummeting from £910k to a concerning £546k. This decline can be traced back to several factors, including the closure of an underperforming store, the post-lockdown normalization of business, a significant reduction in online sales as brick-and-mortar stores resumed full-year operations, a rise in salaries and commissions, and a decrease in business rate grants.

Community Involvement

Tile Choice is not only known for its business operations but also for its commitment to the local community. The company sponsored the main stand at Walsall Football Club’s Poundland Bescot Stadium for the 2022 season, marking a significant presence in the regional sports landscape. As the company moves forward with its administration plans, the future of such sponsorships remains uncertain.