Tiff Needell Fights to Preserve England's Oldest Petrol Station

Former host of the BBC car show Top Gear, Tiff Needell, has embarked on a crusade to protect England's oldest petrol station from being converted into a residential dwelling. The petrol station, situated in the picturesque Golden Valley of Herefordshire, is a Grade II-listed site with substantial historical significance. Its key features include two vintage petrol pumps dating to the 1930s. Needell advocates that converting this station into a home would rob it of its vibrant history, reducing its historic features to mere decorations.

Advertisment

Preservation over Private Residence

Needell has proposed that the site should instead be conserved as a museum, making it accessible to the public and allowing them to immerse themselves in a slice of automotive history. The current owners of the Glendore petrol station, software engineer Mike Clark and his wife, purchased the property in February of the previous year, intending to turn it into their retirement abode. They have already invested £60,000 in property surveys and are awaiting planning permission.

Historic Site meets Modern Disagreement

Despite Clark's intention to retain the exterior petrol pumps and openness to public photography, Needell has expressed his apprehensions to the Herefordshire council. He fervently promotes the concept of a museum over a private residence, sparking contention between the past's preservation and the present's practical needs.

The station, which ceased operations in 2010, was established by H James Charles Wilding and subsequently managed by his family for generations. This property also harbours other historical relics, such as enamel signs and an erstwhile pigsty, adding layers to its rich history.