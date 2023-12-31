Three’s Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Merger

The mobile network Three, a significant player in the UK market, finds itself in the limelight for more reasons than one. The telecom firm, currently under scrutiny for its proposed £15 billion merger with Vodafone, has reportedly paid nearly £2 billion in dividends to its Hong Kong-based owner, stirring controversy. The payout, one of the largest of its kind, coincided with the company implementing substantial price increases for its UK customers. These increases, described as ‘inflation-busting,’ imply that they surpass the rate of inflation, potentially burdening British consumers with higher costs.

Profitable Yet Costly: The Dividend Dilemma

The hefty dividend payout has generated a wave of criticism, especially from the Unite union. The union argues that the payout is a clear testament to Three’s profitability as an independent entity, hence questioning the necessity of the proposed merger. Critics also highlight the potential detriment to competition, should the merger materialise, leaving the market primarily dominated by Virgin Media O2, EE/BT, and the Vodafone/Three conglomerate.

Regulatory Scrutiny: The Merger in Balance

The merger itself is likely to face stringent scrutiny from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Concerns about potential job losses and higher fees loom large, should the merger fall through. The regulators are also expected to review the merger on national security grounds, considering the risks of placing critical national infrastructure under the control of a foreign company.

Price Hikes: A Double Whammy for Consumers

Adding to the controversy surrounding the dividend payment is the subsequent price hike in mobile bills that Three implemented. The move has drawn widespread criticism, leading to the regulator Ofcom stepping in to limit the price increases. These developments paint a worrisome picture for consumers, who are already grappling with the financial implications of the pandemic and rising inflation.

The revelation of the £2 billion dividend payout to CK Hutchison, the Hong Kong-based billionaire owner of Three, juxtaposed with the inflation-busting price hikes, paints a picture of financial gain for the owner, while customers face the brunt of increased costs. This narrative is likely to attract more attention as the merger with Vodafone is evaluated by regulators, stakeholders, and the public.