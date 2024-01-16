Three60 Energy Secures EPCC Contracts for BW Offshore's FPSOs

Three60 Energy, an offshore energy industry services company based in Aberdeen, has been awarded two substantial contracts from BW Offshore. The deal involves providing comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) services on the Catcher and Adolo floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. These FPSOs are stationed offshore in the United Kingdom and Gabon, respectively, and the contracts will see Three60 Energy undertaking complex brownfield modifications for both units.

The Catcher and Adolo FPSOs

The Catcher FPSO, positioned in the North Sea, boasts a processing capacity of 60,000 barrels per day and a storage capacity of 650,000 barrels. Remarkably, it is designed for an impressive 20 years of uninterrupted operations, and its contract has recently been extended. The Adolo FPSO, on the other hand, is stationed offshore Gabon and is part of the Hibiscus / Ruche Phase 1 development in the Dussafu license. Oil from this license is piped to the FPSO for processing and storage before being offloaded to export tankers.

Three60 Energy's Global Expansion

The procurement of these contracts is a testament to BW Offshore's confidence in Three60 Energy's global services and its adaptable, agile, and responsive approach. Three60 Energy's capability to successfully deliver projects for FPSOs in the North Sea and internationally forms part of a broader global expansion of their EPCC service line, now extending to 14 different countries.

Alasdair Smith, Managing Director of Three60 Energy's EPCC business, has expressed his commitment to delivering value and building a cooperative relationship with BW Offshore over the coming years.