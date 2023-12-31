en English
Three’s Dividend Sparks Controversy as Prices Surge, Drawing Public Criticism

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 3:24 pm EST
Three’s Dividend Sparks Controversy as Prices Surge, Drawing Public Criticism

In an era where mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of society, the actions of telecom giants have increasingly come under the microscope. In the UK, a recent dividend payment by the mobile network, Three, to its parent company has sparked controversy. Three, boasting over 10 million customers, paid a substantial 1.9 billion-pound dividend to its Hong Kong-based parent, CK Hutchison, owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing.

Dividend Payout Following Mobile Masts Sale

This hefty payout followed the sale of roughly 24,600 mobile masts to Spanish firm Cellnex for an impressive 10 billion pounds. However, the dividend, the first since Three’s inception two decades ago, has not been received without criticism. The payout coincided with Three enforcing a more than 14% increase in mobile bills for UK customers in April, leading to accusations of ‘cynical exploitation’ by trade union Unite.

Regulatory Body Steps in Amidst Criticism

The regulatory body Ofcom has stepped in to curb such inflation-exceeding price hikes in the telecom sector. Amidst this controversy, Three is also facing scrutiny over a proposed 15 billion-pound merger with Vodafone, which could lead to higher consumer prices. This merger proposal is under review for national security implications due to CK Hutchison’s Hong Kong base.

Merger Concerns and CK Hutchison’s History

Critics, including Unite, view the merger as detrimental to consumers and employees. They project an increase in annual mobile bills by 300 pounds and risking 1,600 jobs, despite assurances of investment in infrastructure. CK Hutchison, with various UK businesses under its umbrella, has faced similar criticisms in the past for its dividend practices. Li’s family, owning 30% of CK Hutchison, is set to receive around 600 million pounds from the dividend.

Despite handing over the conglomerate’s control to his son Victor in 2018, Li remains a senior adviser. Three reported 2.4 billion pounds in revenues for 2022, marking a 3% increase from the prior year. However, pre-tax profits plummeted to 86 million from 1.2 billion due to surging inflation and energy costs. CK Hutchison maintains that it has invested significantly in Three, with a 2.3 billion capital expenditure for 5G rollout over the past three years.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

