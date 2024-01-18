en English
Business

Thomas Swan & Co: Profits Dip Despite Turnover Boost

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Thomas Swan & Co: Profits Dip Despite Turnover Boost

Thomas Swan & Co, a long-standing chemical manufacturer based in Consett, has reported a dip in profits despite an impressive increase in turnover for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. This surprising financial twist for the company, established in 1926, has drawn the attention of industry observers and analysts.

A Century-Long Journey

The company, which exports to more than 80 countries worldwide, initially focused on road surfacing but has since evolved. Today, it’s involved in a variety of sectors including photonics, protein separation, and hydrogen storage – areas that bear witness to the company’s innovation and adaptability over the years.

Financial Performance: A Closer Look

According to the recent financial results, Thomas Swan & Co saw its turnover rise from £37.9 million to a robust £44.4 million. However, its pre-tax profits took a significant hit, plummeting from £3.3 million to a mere £162,212. As highlighted in the company’s strategic report, the profit decline was primarily due to the profit from the sale of intangible assets in the previous year.

Future Outlook: Confidence Amid Challenges

Despite the financial setback, Thomas Swan & Co isn’t backing down. The company has managed to soften the impact of rising costs through fixed-price contracts and insists that raw material prices haven’t undermined their competitiveness. Looking ahead, the company plans to pursue growth both organically and through acquisitions, even though it anticipates a highly competitive market environment. The directors remain confident in the company’s ability to continue delivering profitable performance in the future.

Business Economy United Kingdom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

