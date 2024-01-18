Thomas Swan & Co: Profits Dip Despite Turnover Boost

Thomas Swan & Co, a long-standing chemical manufacturer based in Consett, has reported a dip in profits despite an impressive increase in turnover for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. This surprising financial twist for the company, established in 1926, has drawn the attention of industry observers and analysts.

A Century-Long Journey

The company, which exports to more than 80 countries worldwide, initially focused on road surfacing but has since evolved. Today, it’s involved in a variety of sectors including photonics, protein separation, and hydrogen storage – areas that bear witness to the company’s innovation and adaptability over the years.

Financial Performance: A Closer Look

According to the recent financial results, Thomas Swan & Co saw its turnover rise from £37.9 million to a robust £44.4 million. However, its pre-tax profits took a significant hit, plummeting from £3.3 million to a mere £162,212. As highlighted in the company’s strategic report, the profit decline was primarily due to the profit from the sale of intangible assets in the previous year.

Future Outlook: Confidence Amid Challenges

Despite the financial setback, Thomas Swan & Co isn’t backing down. The company has managed to soften the impact of rising costs through fixed-price contracts and insists that raw material prices haven’t undermined their competitiveness. Looking ahead, the company plans to pursue growth both organically and through acquisitions, even though it anticipates a highly competitive market environment. The directors remain confident in the company’s ability to continue delivering profitable performance in the future.