Thick Tights Demand Surges in the UK Amid Rising Energy Bills and Cold Weather

In the midst of cold weather and a rising energy crisis, the UK has seen a remarkable surge in the sales of thick tights. Retailers report a 50% increase in the demand for tights with a 300 denier thickness compared to the beginning of the year. These tights, surpassing the thermal threshold of 70 denier, have transformed into a popular alternative for warmth. As comfort meets cost-effectiveness, they become a viable solution amid the cost of living crisis.

The 'Tights' Revolution

Allana Loftus, a tights company owner, observes a new trend: people wearing these thermal tights under trousers or even as loungewear. This is a clear attempt to maintain warmth without resorting to expensive heating. The trend not only challenges the traditional notion of tights being exclusively a fashion accessory but also redefines their role as a practical, everyday item.

Revival of the Nora Batty Style

The surge in thick tights sales brings to mind the iconic character Nora Batty from the BBC sitcom 'Last of the Summer Wine.' Known for her characteristic thick, rumpled tights, Nora Batty's style seems to resonate with the current trend. The sitcom, which aired its final episode in 2010, was set in the chilly village of Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. It humorously showcased the comic adventures of three older men, with Nora Batty's tights becoming a symbol of practicality in colder climates.

A Fashionable and Economical Choice

Beyond their practical use, Loftus suggests that tights can also be a fashion-forward choice. She mentions the availability of trendier, sheer leg warmers that don't resemble the traditional 'granny tights.' Moreover, tights offer an affordable way to update an outfit. A simple addition of a pair of polka dot tights, for instance, can instantly refresh a look. The current trend therefore unites functionality with fashion, perhaps indicating a shift towards more practical and sustainable clothing choices.