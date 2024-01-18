TheWorks.co.uk PLC Reports Widening Losses Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

TheWorks.co.uk PLC, a UK-based retailer specializing in crafts and stationery, has reported a widening in its losses for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The unaudited adjusted underlying earnings (EBITDA) loss has broadened to £8.5 million, up from £6.4 million in the previous year, while the pre-tax loss grew from £7.3 million to £7.8 million.

Growth Amidst Losses

Despite the amplified losses, the company announced a surge in product gross margin to 57.2% from 56.3%, a positive development attributed to diminished freight costs. The Works continues to maintain its full-year guidance, projecting an adjusted EBITDA of £6 million.

Changes in Sales

Turnover for The Works experienced an uplift by 3.1% to £122.6 million, a growth driven by in-store sales, although online sales saw a decline by 12.2%. Like-for-like sales grew by 1.6%, but experienced a drop by 4.9% during the crucial 11-week peak trading period, reflecting weaker demand over the Christmas season than expected.

Response to Challenges

CEO Gavin Peck acknowledged the challenging market conditions, emphasizing the company’s concentration on cost reductions, margin rebuilding, and cash conservation for the remainder of the year. He also expressed caution about external challenges such as recent supply chain disruptions in the Red Sea. The group ended the period with net bank borrowings of £2.5 million and has initiated steps to adapt by opening new stores, refitting existing ones, and closing others, in addition to adjusting its investment strategy.