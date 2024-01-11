The Very Group Achieves Notable Growth Amid Economic Challenges

The Very Group, a prominent digital retail company, has reported a significant increase in sales during the seven-week period leading up to December 22, 2023. A notable performance was seen in toys, gifts, beauty, and electrical categories, highlighting the group's resilient business model despite the challenging economy. The Very Group's UK division, Very UK, saw a 3.4% year-on-year growth in retail sales, contributing to an overall group retail sales growth of 2.1%. This growth surpassed the UK online non-food retail market, indicating an increase in the company's market share.

Success Amid Challenges

The group's CEO, Lionel Desclée, expressed his satisfaction with the Christmas performance, attributing it to strong product offerings, competitive pricing, effective marketing, and an enhanced online experience. Among the popular items were game consoles and perfumes, with Marc Jacobs perfumes reaping particular success. These desirable products, coupled with the company's strategic approach to Black Friday, played a pivotal role in the company's end-of-year performance.

Decline in Some Categories

Despite the overall success, there was a 3.9% decline in the fashion & sports category, even though premium fashion sales saw a significant rise of 14.7%. Home category sales also experienced a drop of 2.9%. The company did not disclose specific figures for its Littlewoods and Very Ireland divisions, suggesting a possible decline for at least Littlewoods, given that overall group sales were lower than the Very UK numbers.

Looking Ahead

Desclée acknowledged the challenging economic conditions and the consumer demand for great deals. Looking to the future, he expressed optimism despite the anticipated obstacles. He stated that The Very Group's business model, which combines digital retail with flexible payment options, is expected to weather the storm, providing families with a comprehensive shopping solution. This approach, he believes, will continue to make the company resilient, even in the face of a potentially challenging year ahead.