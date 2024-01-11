The Unveiling of Mark Zuckerberg’s Human Side in a New Documentary

A new documentary, Zuckerberg: King Of The Metaverse, brings to light a key moment from 2010 that unveiled the human side of Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The documentary features a clip from the AllThingsD conference where Zuckerberg was seen visibly uncomfortable when prodded about privacy issues.

A Moment of Discomfort

In the clip, moderator Kara Swisher urges a perspiring and nervous Zuckerberg to take off his hoodie. Underneath the hoodie was a logo and Facebook’s mission statement, a detail that Swisher likened to a ‘secret cult.’ This revealing moment from a decade ago, captured in the new documentary, underscores Zuckerberg’s initial struggle with public speaking and the scrutiny that comes with fame.

An Iconic Hoodie

Adding to the intrigue is the disclosure from former Facebook designer Ben Barry, who designed the logo and mission statement imprinted on the inside of Zuckerberg’s hoodie in 2009. Barry’s aim was to celebrate Facebook’s ambitions without turning employees into ‘walking billboards.’

From Human to Robotic

Privacy and data ethics scholar, Michael Zimmer, comments in the documentary that this incident marked a significant turning point for Zuckerberg. Following this episode, Zuckerberg underwent professional speech training, which led to the development of a more composed and controlled public persona. This persona, despite its robotic characterization, has become a signature part of Zuckerberg’s identity.

The documentary Zuckerberg: King Of The Metaverse is set to air on Sky Documentaries in the UK and will be accessible on NOW, with information about a US broadcaster still in the wings.