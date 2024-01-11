en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Unveiling of Mark Zuckerberg’s Human Side in a New Documentary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
The Unveiling of Mark Zuckerberg’s Human Side in a New Documentary

A new documentary, Zuckerberg: King Of The Metaverse, brings to light a key moment from 2010 that unveiled the human side of Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The documentary features a clip from the AllThingsD conference where Zuckerberg was seen visibly uncomfortable when prodded about privacy issues.

A Moment of Discomfort

In the clip, moderator Kara Swisher urges a perspiring and nervous Zuckerberg to take off his hoodie. Underneath the hoodie was a logo and Facebook’s mission statement, a detail that Swisher likened to a ‘secret cult.’ This revealing moment from a decade ago, captured in the new documentary, underscores Zuckerberg’s initial struggle with public speaking and the scrutiny that comes with fame.

An Iconic Hoodie

Adding to the intrigue is the disclosure from former Facebook designer Ben Barry, who designed the logo and mission statement imprinted on the inside of Zuckerberg’s hoodie in 2009. Barry’s aim was to celebrate Facebook’s ambitions without turning employees into ‘walking billboards.’

From Human to Robotic

Privacy and data ethics scholar, Michael Zimmer, comments in the documentary that this incident marked a significant turning point for Zuckerberg. Following this episode, Zuckerberg underwent professional speech training, which led to the development of a more composed and controlled public persona. This persona, despite its robotic characterization, has become a signature part of Zuckerberg’s identity.

The documentary Zuckerberg: King Of The Metaverse is set to air on Sky Documentaries in the UK and will be accessible on NOW, with information about a US broadcaster still in the wings.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024 to Address AI, Global Challenges, and Trust in Davos
The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to commence on January 15, 2024, in Davos, Switzerland, under the banner of ‘Rebuilding Trust’. This pivotal event aims to delve deep into the potential of burgeoning technologies, their influence on global decision-making, and the forging of worldwide partnerships. The Forum’s Participants and
World Economic Forum 2024 to Address AI, Global Challenges, and Trust in Davos
KDIPA Facilitates Major American Investments in Kuwait
49 mins ago
KDIPA Facilitates Major American Investments in Kuwait
Diamond State Networks Announces Top-Level Changes, Amplifies Fiber Optic Broadband Investment
49 mins ago
Diamond State Networks Announces Top-Level Changes, Amplifies Fiber Optic Broadband Investment
UK Post Office Grapples with Potential £100m Tax Bill Amidst Controversy Over Compensation Tax Break
33 mins ago
UK Post Office Grapples with Potential £100m Tax Bill Amidst Controversy Over Compensation Tax Break
Barbados Secures US$50 Million Loan from IDB to Boost Economic Growth
37 mins ago
Barbados Secures US$50 Million Loan from IDB to Boost Economic Growth
Shifts in Paytm Stake Ownership Amidst 32% YoY Revenue Growth
48 mins ago
Shifts in Paytm Stake Ownership Amidst 32% YoY Revenue Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
18 seconds
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
1 min
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
2 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
6 mins
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
9 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
9 mins
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
10 mins
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
11 mins
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
12 mins
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
42 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app