en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

The UK’s Struggle with Foreign Prisoner Transfers: Consent as a Major Hurdle

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
The UK’s Struggle with Foreign Prisoner Transfers: Consent as a Major Hurdle

Despite the United Kingdom having transfer agreements with more than 100 nations, official figures have revealed a startling fact: only one foreign prisoner per week is being transferred to serve their sentence in their home country. The crux of the issue lies in the requirement for the incarcerated individual’s consent before a transfer can take place, which seems to be a significant hurdle in the implementation of these transfers.

Implications for the UK Prison System

The issue of foreign prisoners serving sentences in the UK has far-reaching implications for the prison system. Overcrowding remains a pressing concern, exacerbated by the presence of foreign nationals. The costs associated with housing these individuals also weigh heavily on taxpayers. Theoretically, transfer agreements should alleviate these burdens, allowing foreign prisoners to serve their sentences closer to their family and within their own cultural context, a move that could be beneficial for rehabilitation.

The Discrepancy Between Potential and Reality

However, data indicates a stark discrepancy between the potential capacity for prisoner transfers under these international agreements and the actual number of transfers happening. The consensus seems to tilt towards prisoners choosing to serve their sentence in the UK, over their home country.

Looking Ahead: The Government’s Plans

As the UK grapples with this complex issue, the government has plans to negotiate new transfer agreements, aiming for a more effective implementation. The focus is on greater utilization of compulsory repatriation powers, a move that could potentially bridge the gap between the current and desired state of foreign prisoner transfers.

0
International Relations United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
4 mins ago
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities over Illegal Arms Transfers with North Korea
Breaking news from the U.S. State Department confirms the imposition of sanctions on three Russian entities and an individual for their involvement in arms transfers with North Korea. These sanctions are part of the U.S.’s strategic efforts to curb North Korea’s weapons programs and enforce international sanctions aimed at halting the proliferation of weapons of
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities over Illegal Arms Transfers with North Korea
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
32 mins ago
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
UK Steps Up in Yemen Conflict with Authorized Airstrikes
44 mins ago
UK Steps Up in Yemen Conflict with Authorized Airstrikes
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
5 mins ago
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
6 mins ago
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Iranian Navy Seizes Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman, Escalating Geopolitical Tensions
10 mins ago
Iranian Navy Seizes Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman, Escalating Geopolitical Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
3 mins
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
3 mins
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
4 mins
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
5 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
6 mins
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
7 mins
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
7 mins
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
8 mins
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
10 mins
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app