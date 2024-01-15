The UK’s Gas Network: An Uphill Battle Against Obsolete Technology

Underneath the sprawling landscapes of the United Kingdom, a network of gas pipelines hums with activity, powered by engines once at the heart of Royal Air Force (RAF) Lightning fighter jets from the 1960s. These engines, repurposed and performing a role far removed from their original intent, are testament to the durability and reliability of technology from a bygone era. Yet, amidst the march of progress, these engines that once roared in the sky now underpin the UK’s crucial gas infrastructure, and their time is fast running out.

The Legacy of Obsolete Technology

There are 68 of these ageing turbines, distributed across 21 pumping stations, keeping the gas flowing through the 7,800 kilometer pipe network. Once part of the formidable RAF Lightning fighter jets, these engines, as resilient as they are, are now outdated. Their age necessitates custom-made parts, and their operation results in higher emissions compared to modern alternatives, thus making their replacement an urgent imperative.

The Cost of Progress

According to National Gas CEO, Jon Butterworth, upgrading a single turbine is estimated to cost around £40m. The industry faces the daunting task of sourcing funds for these necessary upgrades while contending with the global shift towards renewable energy. As investors turn their attention and resources to more sustainable energy solutions, the gas industry’s quest for modernization is becoming increasingly challenging.

Opting for Renewable Natural Gas

In a parallel development, OptiFuel Systems, a company specializing in renewable energy solutions, is set to test a prototype 5600 hp Total-Zero Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Line Haul Locomotive and a 2500 hp Total-Zero Powered Tender in January 2025. With a price tag of $5.5 million, OptiFuel’s RNG-powered line haul locomotive signifies the potential future of gas-powered machinery, highlighting the stark contrast between the outdated technology in use and the possibilities that lie ahead.

Uncharted Territory

Despite the financial challenges and the shift towards renewable energy, the need for modernization of the UK’s gas network remains critical. Balancing energy independence, environmental impact, and the sheer scale of the investment required presents a complex conundrum. As Butterworth notes, the network is expected to continue carrying natural gas for decades, even as the UK’s offshore oil and gas fields are gradually being exhausted. The path forward, therefore, is fraught with uncertainty and challenges, yet it is a path that must be taken, for the stakes are simply too high.