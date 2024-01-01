en English
Travel & Tourism

The UK Paves the Way for Frictionless Travel with ‘Intelligent Border’ System

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
The UK Paves the Way for Frictionless Travel with ‘Intelligent Border’ System

As the UK ushers in a new era of border control, an era of frictionless travel is on the horizon. Plans are underway to implement a new ‘intelligent border’ system that will allow passengers to enter the country without the need to present their passports. Instead, newly installed electronic gates (e-gates) will be equipped with advanced facial recognition technology, promising a seamless travel experience.

‘Frictionless’ Travel Inspired by International Standards

The concept of frictionless borders is not new. It has already been adopted in other countries, like Dubai, which uses facial recognition for 50 different nationalities. The UK’s plans, however, are inspired by international standards. Phil Douglas, the director-general of the Border Force, has expressed admiration for the next-generation e-gates he observed in Australia. The implementation of these e-gates is part of the broader effort to elevate Britain’s border security to a ‘gold standard,’ enhancing not only the efficiency but also the convenience of border crossings for international travelers.

(Read Also: Turkish Entrepreneur Applauds China’s Efficiency in Fashion Production)

Advanced Facial Recognition: The Future of Border Control

The use of advanced facial recognition technology is a significant step forward in the modernization of border control. These new e-gates, equipped with this technology, are expected to streamline the border crossing process, reducing queues and waiting times. The ‘intelligent border’ system aims to provide a more efficient and hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

(Read Also: ISRO’s Ambitious Initiative: 50 Satellites to Boost India’s Surveillance Capabilities)

Potential Challenges and Concerns

Despite the promise of a more efficient border control system, there are concerns. There have been instances where foreign nationals may have mistakenly been allowed to live in the UK due to an incorrect passport stamp. The Home Office has admitted that it does not know how many passports have been stamped with this message, raising serious questions about the use of this stamp and the guidance given to officers. As the UK moves towards an ‘intelligent border’ system, these issues need to be addressed to ensure the integrity of the new system.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

