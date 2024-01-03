en English
The Traitors Season 2: New Twists and the Fourth Traitor Unveiled

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
The Traitors Season 2: New Twists and the Fourth Traitor Unveiled

The curtains have risen on the second season of The Traitors, unveiling riveting twists and unanticipated turns in its mystery challenge format. The inaugural episode of the season, aired on January 3 at 9pm on BBC One, sprung a startling surprise on the audience – an added Traitor, chosen by the contestants themselves.

The Traitors’ New Game Mechanics

Claudia Winkleman, the show’s host, revealed that this season’s missions are not just about the money. Contestants are playing for survival, with the chance to win protective golden shields during missions, making the stakes higher and the game more intense. This season features 22 contestants competing for a prize pot of up to £120,000, the first three episodes of which will be available on BBC iPlayer post their airing on BBC One.

The Addition of the Fourth Traitor

In a twist that adds an extra layer of intrigue, the Traitors were given the opportunity to enlist an additional member to their group. Joining the existing cohort of Traitors – business manager Paul, British Army engineer Harry from Slough, and events co-ordinator Ash from London – was a fourth member, the identity of whom was kept under wraps until the second episode. The fourth Traitor was revealed to be Miles Asteri, a 36-year-old dance-loving veterinary nurse from Worcestershire.

Miles Asteri: The New Traitor

Miles Asteri sought the thrill of The Traitors as a deviation from his regimented life of education, career, and family. His approach to the game hinges on humor and a laid-back attitude, intending to fully participate without falling into the trap of greed. Away from the thrill and suspense of the game, Miles leads a content life with his wife, Pip Asteri, who works in the costume industry. Together, they have two daughters, and the family relishes traveling, their recent trip being to Dresden, Germany. The family’s lighter side is evident in their Christmas celebration shared on social media, with their daughters donning unicorn onesies.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

