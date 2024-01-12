en English
Society

The Sweet Reason Behind Prince Louis’ Jubilant Antics at the Platinum Jubilee

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
On the occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, a young royal, Prince Louis, captured the attention of observers with his spirited behavior. This jubilant demeanor, characteristic of a four-year-old, was not just the result of the festive atmosphere, but also a byproduct of an abundance of sweets, as revealed by Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall’s husband and former rugby player.

The Sugary Secret Behind the High Spirits

During an episode of his podcast, ‘The Good, The Bad and The Rugby’, Mike Tindall disclosed the reason behind the children’s high-spirited antics at the Platinum Jubilee. According to Tindall, the children, including his own and Prince Louis, were given a generous amount of sweets during the event. This resulted in sugar rushes that fueled their playful, and at times mischievous, activities.

Managing the Mischief

While the children’s energetic behavior presented a challenge for the adults present, it was largely attributed to the sweets they had consumed. Prince Louis, in particular, was noted for his mischievous antics. Tindall shared that Louis simply wanted to have fun and that it was a task to keep a lid on his lively behavior.

A Royal Comparison

Royal expert Jennie Bond commended Louis for his cheeky behavior, comparing him to a national treasure. Despite speculation that he inherited his playful nature from his uncle, Prince Harry, it was suggested that his mischievous spirit likely came from his father, Prince William. Regardless of the source of his mischief, Prince Louis’ jubilant demeanor added a touch of levity to the solemn occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

