The Royal Paths: A Look at Prince William and Prince Harry's Lives

King Charles of the United Kingdom, son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, has two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, from his first marriage to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The two princes have led distinct lives marked by service, family, and inevitable media scrutiny.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Born on June 21, 1982, at St Mary's Hospital in London, Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the eldest son and first in line to the British throne. His early education took place at Wetherby School, Ludgrove School, and the prestigious Eton College. Pursuing higher education, he earned a Master of Arts degree in geography at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

It was at St Andrews that William met his future wife, Catherine Kate Middleton. The couple's relationship, once confirmed, captivated the world. Following his university years, William underwent rigorous military training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

A man of service, he has committed time to the military, including with the Blues and Royals, RAF Search and Rescue Force, and worked as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance. Beyond his military duties, Prince William is a patron of over 30 charities and military organizations, demonstrating his commitment to various causes.

Before his marriage to Kate in April 2011, William was bestowed the title of Duke of Cambridge by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

The second son of King Charles, Prince Henry Charles Albert David, better known as Prince Harry, was born on September 15, 1984, and is currently fifth in line for the throne. He followed a similar educational path as his brother, attending the same schools and taking a gap year to travel to Australia and Lesotho.

Harry completed officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and, like his brother, served in the military, with a deployment to Afghanistan and service in the Army Air Corps before his resignation in 2015.

In 2014, Harry founded the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick armed service personnel and veterans. Despite stepping back from royal duties, he remains a patron to numerous charities.

Harry married former actress Meghan Markle in 2018 after they were introduced on a blind date. The couple has faced immense media attention, leading them to step back from senior royal roles and relocate to California. They have two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and continue their charitable efforts and business ventures from their new base.