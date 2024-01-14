en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

The Quiet Heartbeat of London: An Insight into Barnet’s Bus Route 399

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
The Quiet Heartbeat of London: An Insight into Barnet’s Bus Route 399

In the tranquil, verdant suburbs of Barnet, there lies a stretch of road where time seems to have a different pace. Here, the hum of London’s busiest streets fades into silence, punctuated only by the gentle purring of the 399 bus towards Hadley Wood station. A lifeline to the outside world, this bus route, the quietest in the city, is a testament to the enduring spirit of public service that thrums in the heart of London’s transport system.

Essential Travel for The Less Mobile

For individuals like 80-year-old Vivien Foley, the 399 bus represents much more than a means of transport. It’s a conduit to independence, enabling her to carry out her daily activities such as shopping, visiting friends, and leisure travel into the capital. “The bus is my lifeline,” says Foley, whose sentiment is echoed by many of Barnet’s less mobile residents.

A Lifeline Amidst Low Occupancy

Despite its low occupancy rate of only five percent at peak hours, the 399 bus route is far from insignificant. For residents like Michael Morris, who suffers from arthritis, the service is indispensable. “The bus is a part of our lives here,” says Morris, illustrating the profound impact such seemingly minor transport links can have on local communities. Recent concerns about potential route closures were met with a wave of relief as it was confirmed that there were no plans to cut the 399 service.

The Unsung Heroes of The Transport System

While London’s buses are undergoing a transformation with the introduction of the high-profile Superloop, it’s the quiet, less crowded routes like the 399 that often hold the most heart. These are the unsung heroes of the transport system, the tiny blood vessels that keep the extremities of the capital alive and thriving. The appreciation for this service runs deep among Barnet’s residents. Morris, for one, would rather have drivers enjoy a break on Sundays than introduce new services – a sentiment that aligns with Mayor Sadiq Khan’s decision to reject additional Sunday services last November.

In conclusion, amidst the grand narratives of urban development, the small, seemingly insignificant threads of everyday life often go unnoticed. Yet, it’s these threads, like the 399 bus route in Barnet, that weave the real story of a city. They represent the power of public service and remind us that even in the quietest corners, the heart of London beats strong.

0
Society Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
12 seconds ago
A Cry for Justice: Animal Cruelty Reveals Dark Side of Society
Animal cruelty, a horrifying reality that often lurks behind closed doors, has surfaced as a pressing concern in Malta. Recent incidents involving a horse brutally starved to death, puppies callously abandoned in the cold, and the poisoning of dogs at a local park have shone a spotlight on the widespread neglect and abuse animals endure
A Cry for Justice: Animal Cruelty Reveals Dark Side of Society
Topeka Rescue Mission Steps Up Amid Life-Threatening Cold
27 mins ago
Topeka Rescue Mission Steps Up Amid Life-Threatening Cold
Denver's Homeless in Winter: A Battle Against Cold and Policy
28 mins ago
Denver's Homeless in Winter: A Battle Against Cold and Policy
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
4 mins ago
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
Resurgence of Explicit Sexual Content in Cinema: A New Dawn or a Step Back?
6 mins ago
Resurgence of Explicit Sexual Content in Cinema: A New Dawn or a Step Back?
Insights into Queen Elizabeth II's Final Year Revealed in New Book
11 mins ago
Insights into Queen Elizabeth II's Final Year Revealed in New Book
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers
21 seconds
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers
Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election
43 seconds
Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
3 mins
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
4 mins
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
4 mins
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
4 mins
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
4 mins
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
4 mins
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
4 mins
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app