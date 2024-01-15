en English
Business

The Pullin Family Closes Two Weymouth Restaurants Amid Economic Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
The culinary scene of Weymouth has been dealt a blow as two of its popular eateries, The Crustacean fish and seafood restaurant and The Loft Pizza Restaurant, have permanently shuttered their doors. The Pullin family, who owned both establishments, pointed to the challenging economic climate and the seasonal nature of business in the town as the primary causes behind the closure.

The Pullins’ Journey in Weymouth

Originally from near Bristol, Gary Pullin and his family had taken over the restaurants in the last two years with a vision to offer unique dining experiences to the residents and visitors of Weymouth. Crustacean was their first venture, launched in May 2022, offering a range of fish and seafood delicacies. The Loft, occupying the location of the erstwhile restaurant, The Stable, which had closed its doors in 2020, was reopened in April of the previous year, serving as a beacon for pizza lovers.

The Closure: An End of an Era

Despite their relentless efforts to weather the economic adversities and aspirations of entering another busy season, the Pullin family has decided to end operations. The disclosure came on the heels of both restaurants ceasing to accept reservations and halting phone communications, leading to rampant online conjecture about their status.

A Farewell Note

Callum Pullin, representing the family, expressed regret over the decision but also conveyed gratitude for the experiences and community interactions they had been part of during their tenure. He voiced hopes that new proprietors might breathe new life into the locations and wished everyone well for the future. The Loft, renowned for its panoramic views of Weymouth Harbour, was operational on all days except Wednesdays, whereas Crustacean opened its doors on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

