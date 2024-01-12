The Peaceful Passing of Queen Elizabeth II: New Insights from a Royal Biography

In a poignant revelation, royal writer Robert Hardman shares the serene final moments of Queen Elizabeth II in his new biography, ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story.’ The Queen passed away in a peaceful slumber at Balmoral on September 8, 2022, as detailed in a memo by her private secretary, Sir Edward Young. It is reported that she felt no pain and was not aware at the time of her passing.

The Late Queen’s Final Hours

In her final hours, the Queen was in the care of her daughter, Princess Anne, her senior dresser Angela Kelly, and Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie. Found by her bedside was a locked red box that contained two sealed letters and her nominations for the Order of Merit, a testament to her unwavering dedication to duty till the end.

King Charles III’s Immediate Response

The unexpected passing of the Queen led King Charles III to make an immediate journey to Balmoral. He used the helicopter ride to review the ‘London Bridge’ plans, outlining the procedures following the death of a monarch. Upon confirmation of his mother’s death, he was first addressed as ‘Your Majesty.’

Informing the Royal Family

Prince Charles hastened to inform his sons of their grandmother’s demise. However, Prince Harry was already in flight and could not receive the message personally. Charles did not use the palace switchboard to inform his elder son William of his ascension to the throne.