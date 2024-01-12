en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

The Peaceful Passing of Queen Elizabeth II: New Insights from a Royal Biography

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:53 pm EST
The Peaceful Passing of Queen Elizabeth II: New Insights from a Royal Biography

In a poignant revelation, royal writer Robert Hardman shares the serene final moments of Queen Elizabeth II in his new biography, ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story.’ The Queen passed away in a peaceful slumber at Balmoral on September 8, 2022, as detailed in a memo by her private secretary, Sir Edward Young. It is reported that she felt no pain and was not aware at the time of her passing.

The Late Queen’s Final Hours

In her final hours, the Queen was in the care of her daughter, Princess Anne, her senior dresser Angela Kelly, and Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie. Found by her bedside was a locked red box that contained two sealed letters and her nominations for the Order of Merit, a testament to her unwavering dedication to duty till the end.

King Charles III’s Immediate Response

The unexpected passing of the Queen led King Charles III to make an immediate journey to Balmoral. He used the helicopter ride to review the ‘London Bridge’ plans, outlining the procedures following the death of a monarch. Upon confirmation of his mother’s death, he was first addressed as ‘Your Majesty.’

Informing the Royal Family

Prince Charles hastened to inform his sons of their grandmother’s demise. However, Prince Harry was already in flight and could not receive the message personally. Charles did not use the palace switchboard to inform his elder son William of his ascension to the throne.

0
Obituary United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
4 mins ago
Indian Army Mourns the Loss of Gurpreet Singh: A Tribute to the Brave
On January 11, 2024, the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district witnessed an unfortunate incident. Gurpreet Singh, a 24-year-old soldier from the Indian Army’s 18 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, perished while performing an operational task. A native of Gurdaspur, Punjab, Singh left behind his mother, Lakhwinder Kaur, into a world of profound
Indian Army Mourns the Loss of Gurpreet Singh: A Tribute to the Brave
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
2 hours ago
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Edward L. Shaw: A Legacy of Service and Passionate Evangelism
2 hours ago
Edward L. Shaw: A Legacy of Service and Passionate Evangelism
Tisa Farrow: A Legacy of Love and Generosity Remembered
1 hour ago
Tisa Farrow: A Legacy of Love and Generosity Remembered
Actress Tisa Farrow Dies Unexpectedly at 72, Sister Mia Farrow Pays Tribute
1 hour ago
Actress Tisa Farrow Dies Unexpectedly at 72, Sister Mia Farrow Pays Tribute
A Farewell March: Wicklow Town Honors Fallen Soldier, Private Darragh Kavanagh
2 hours ago
A Farewell March: Wicklow Town Honors Fallen Soldier, Private Darragh Kavanagh
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
38 seconds
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
45 seconds
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
1 min
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
1 min
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
4 mins
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
6 mins
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
7 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
8 mins
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
9 mins
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
28 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app