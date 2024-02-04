The Passing of 'Mr Dover': A Tribute to Veteran Journalist Terry Sutton

The world of journalism and the town of Dover suffered a significant loss with the death of Terry Sutton, known affectionately as 'Mr Dover.' A career spanning almost a century, Sutton has passed away at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, hard work, and an indelible impact on his community and the field of journalism.

A Storied Career

Sutton's journey in journalism commenced at the Dover Express in 1949. His devotion to his craft was evident as he continued to work until his retirement as associate editor in 1994. Retirement, however, was not an end to his contributions; Sutton continued to enrich the journalistic landscape as a freelance journalist. His last published story graced the pages of the Dover Express in August 2022, a testament to his enduring commitment to the profession.

'Mr Dover' and His Legacy

Sutton was not just a journalist but an integral part of the Dover community. His in-depth knowledge of the town, its history, and its people earned him the moniker 'Mr Dover.' He covered notable events, like the construction of the Channel Tunnel and major strikes, etching them into the annals of Dover's history. Sutton also bravely reported on tragically memorable stories, such as the unsolved murder of Valerie Osmond and the Herald of Free Enterprise ferry disaster.

Awarded and Honored

His unyielding dedication to journalism did not go unnoticed. Sutton was awarded an MBE for his services to Journalism, a distinction that was sadly stolen in a burglary but later replaced with a replica. His contributions extended beyond journalism as he co-founded the Dover Society and authored several books on the town's history. Sutton's legacy was cemented when he was made an Honorary Freeman of Dover, a title that underscores his impact on the community.

Terry Sutton's life was a testament to the power of journalism, and his loss is keenly felt in Dover and beyond. Sutton is survived by his wife, Danielle, and his daughter, Josephine, who will carry forward his legacy.