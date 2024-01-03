en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The O2 Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Significant Growth in 2023

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
The O2 Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Significant Growth in 2023

In a remarkable demonstration of resilience and adaptability, The O2 entertainment district and outlet shopping center in Greenwich, London, celebrated a milestone in 2023, registering a significant surge in visitor numbers and sales. This uptick is attributed in part to a series of concerts by illustrious artists such as Madonna and Elton John.

Unprecedented Growth

The Waterfront Limited Partnership, a joint venture between AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners that runs the division, reported a 25% surge in sales at the outlet shopping center and a 34% rise across the entertainment district compared to the same trading days in 2022. The O2 welcomed a remarkable 8.9 million visitors, marking a 17% increase from the previous year’s footfall.

Record-Breaking Year

The outlet sector wrapped up the year with a particularly strong Christmas period, witnessing a 14% growth in like-for-like sales compared to December 2022. The O2 also celebrated a record-breaking year of ticket sales for its arena, hosting an impressive 216 events, including shows from prominent artists.

Commitment to Excellence

Janine Constantin-Russell, Managing Director at The O2’s entertainment district and outlet shopping, spotlighted the fifth anniversary of the Outlet Shopping at The O2 and its record-breaking results, along with the first full year of trading since 2019. Looking ahead to 2024, Constantin-Russell expressed a commitment to continue contributing to London’s retail, leisure, and entertainment landscape.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sanu Gold Corporation: Major Strides in Gold Exploration in Guinea

By Shivani Chauhan

December Price Fluctuations in Georgia: A Glimpse into the State's Economic Dynamics

By Mazhar Abbas

R.A. Nichols, Inc. Earns Prestigious Rheem ProPlumber Designation

By BNN Correspondents

Prologis Inc's Stock Rises Amid Solar Energy Initiatives and Income Growth

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rekor Systems Acquires All Traffic Data Services in Strategic Expansio ...
@Business · 2 mins
Rekor Systems Acquires All Traffic Data Services in Strategic Expansio ...
heart comment 0
Blue Owl Capital Corporation: A Stable Dividend-Income Investment Prospect

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Blue Owl Capital Corporation: A Stable Dividend-Income Investment Prospect
shiftNOW Expands to Atlanta, Aiming to Solve Hospitality Industry’s Labor Challenges

By Bijay Laxmi

shiftNOW Expands to Atlanta, Aiming to Solve Hospitality Industry's Labor Challenges
NRG Energy Obstructs Town of Tonawanda’s Redevelopment Plans for Former Power Plant Site

By Ayesha Mumtaz

NRG Energy Obstructs Town of Tonawanda's Redevelopment Plans for Former Power Plant Site
Snipp Interactive Inc. Reports Record Revenue Quarter Amid 2023 Financial Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Snipp Interactive Inc. Reports Record Revenue Quarter Amid 2023 Financial Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberal Democrats' Publicity Stunt Falls Flat: A Lesson in Political Campaigning
15 seconds
Liberal Democrats' Publicity Stunt Falls Flat: A Lesson in Political Campaigning
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
33 seconds
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
42 seconds
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
Reform UK's Richard Tice Critiques Political Landscape in New Year Press Conference
59 seconds
Reform UK's Richard Tice Critiques Political Landscape in New Year Press Conference
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Pivotal Crossroads for Global Democracy
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Pivotal Crossroads for Global Democracy
The Battle Lines for the 2024 US Presidential Election
2 mins
The Battle Lines for the 2024 US Presidential Election
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
2 mins
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
2 mins
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
2 mins
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app