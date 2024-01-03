The O2 Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Significant Growth in 2023

In a remarkable demonstration of resilience and adaptability, The O2 entertainment district and outlet shopping center in Greenwich, London, celebrated a milestone in 2023, registering a significant surge in visitor numbers and sales. This uptick is attributed in part to a series of concerts by illustrious artists such as Madonna and Elton John.

Unprecedented Growth

The Waterfront Limited Partnership, a joint venture between AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners that runs the division, reported a 25% surge in sales at the outlet shopping center and a 34% rise across the entertainment district compared to the same trading days in 2022. The O2 welcomed a remarkable 8.9 million visitors, marking a 17% increase from the previous year’s footfall.

Record-Breaking Year

The outlet sector wrapped up the year with a particularly strong Christmas period, witnessing a 14% growth in like-for-like sales compared to December 2022. The O2 also celebrated a record-breaking year of ticket sales for its arena, hosting an impressive 216 events, including shows from prominent artists.

Commitment to Excellence

Janine Constantin-Russell, Managing Director at The O2’s entertainment district and outlet shopping, spotlighted the fifth anniversary of the Outlet Shopping at The O2 and its record-breaking results, along with the first full year of trading since 2019. Looking ahead to 2024, Constantin-Russell expressed a commitment to continue contributing to London’s retail, leisure, and entertainment landscape.