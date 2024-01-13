en English
United Kingdom

The Moment King Charles III Became Monarch: A Glimpse into the Transition of Royalty

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
The Moment King Charles III Became Monarch: A Glimpse into the Transition of Royalty

Revealing an intriguing insight into the personal circumstances surrounding the moment King Charles III was informed of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s death, a new book has emerged, offering an intimate glimpse into the final moments of the late Queen and the immediate transition of royalty that followed her death.

A Peaceful Farewell

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is described as ‘very peaceful’, occurring in her sleep at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022. The Queen’s final moments were detailed in a memo by her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, as captured in the upcoming book by Robert Hardman. Her deathbed held sealed letters addressed to her son, Charles, and to Sir Edward Young, along with her final royal order for the Order of Merit.

The Moment of Transition

The moment of transition occurred as King Charles III was returning to Balmoral after a mushroom-picking trip. Informed of his mother’s passing while at the wheel of his car, he was addressed as ‘Your Majesty’ for the first time, marking the commencement of his reign. The news prompted Charles to pull over and was shortly followed by a call to his sons, instructing them to travel to Balmoral to bid their final farewells.

An Inside Look into a Royal Transition

The book ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story’ by Robert Hardman offers an in-depth account of these events. Not only does it detail the Queen’s peaceful passing but also the private time she spent with Charles and Queen Camilla. Additionally, it provides an intimate look into the challenges faced by Charles as he navigated the announcement of his reign before the news of the Queen’s death was made public.

United Kingdom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

