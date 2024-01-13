en English
Pets

The Miraculous 800-Mile Journey of a Siamese Cat Named Jasmine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
The Miraculous 800-Mile Journey of a Siamese Cat Named Jasmine

A remarkable journey across South West England and Wales has seen an eight-year-old Siamese cat named Jasmine survive an 800-mile trip while inadvertently nestled in the engine of a van.

The tale of this accidental excursion, which started in Weston-super-Mare and ended in Devon, is one of incredible endurance and a celebration of the indomitable instinct of survival.

The Unexpected Stowaway

Jasmine, the beloved pet of Laura Teale, disappeared one Tuesday and was missing until the following Thursday. The van driver, oblivious to his tiny stowaway, discovered her while stopping to refill his windscreen wiper fluid. To his surprise, he found Jasmine curled up next to the battery in the engine compartment. Despite the long and undoubtedly harrowing journey, Jasmine was unharmed, albeit a little dehydrated.

A Happy Reunion

Once found, Jasmine was promptly taken to a vet in Devon. There, her microchip played a critical role in identifying her and contacting Ms. Teale. The reunion was a joyous one, with a relieved Ms. Teale expressing immense joy at having Jasmine back. She had had Jasmine since she was a kitten, and the bond they share was evident in the emotional reunion. Ms. Teale’s three-year-old son was equally delighted to have the family pet back home.

Back to the Purr-fect Routine

After her unexpected adventure, Jasmine returned to her usual routine of napping in the conservatory at home. While joking about the number of lives Jasmine might have left, Ms. Teale expressed relief that her beloved pet had survived the ordeal unscathed. It was indeed a miraculous journey, one that took Jasmine through various towns and cities, even crossing the Welsh border to Llanelli, before ending up in Devon.

Pets United Kingdom
