The Masked Singer: Rat’s Identity Fuels Rampant Speculation

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
The Masked Singer: Rat’s Identity Fuels Rampant Speculation

The suspense is mounting, the intrigue is palpifying; viewers of ITV’s ‘The Masked Singer’ are embroiled in an enigma, the identity of a character cryptically known as the Rat. In the latest episode, the costume of the elusive Rat featured distinct tartan patterns and a vibrant Scottish flag, a detail that has eluded viewers into conjecturing that the masked celebrity might be of Scottish descent.

Connecting the Dots

More clues are unearthed with each passing episode, deepening the mystery. An intriguing link has surfaced between Rat and Coronation Street’s actor, Alan Halsall, leading some fans to speculate that the celebrity concealing their identity might be Claire Sweeney. Known for her connection with Halsall through the popular show, the theory of Sweeney being the Rat has gained significant traction on Twitter, with several viewers echoing the hypothesis.

Decoding the Details

Yet, the tartan and Scottish flag aren’t the only elements fueling the speculation. Rat’s tool belt accessory has sparked curiosity about whether the celebrity has any association with DIY or home renovation shows. The Rat’s expressions of anxiety, statements about not revealing achievements, and references to starting early in life to find success, all add layers to the complex persona. Notably, the Rat’s repeated mentions of a desire to make their mother proud have added a poignant, human touch to the enigma.

Time: A Critical Clue?

Earlier clues have also included cryptic references to time. A clock, prominently displaying a quarter past three, was shown as a visual clue, further perplexing viewers. The Rat’s identity continues to remain shrouded in mystery, with guesses ranging from Ronnie Ancona, Shirley Manson, to Mel C. Yet, no confirmation has been made thus far, adding to the suspense and excitement that characterizes ‘The Masked Singer.’

As the show progresses into its third episode, the enigma of Rat and the identity of other masked celebrities, including Maypole, Cricket, Bigfoot, and Dippy Egg, continues keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next clue.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

