Automotive

The Kay Group Receives Approval for Car Wash Facility Overhaul

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
The Kay Group Receives Approval for Car Wash Facility Overhaul

The Kay Group (UK) Ltd has secured the green light from Blackburn with Darwen Council to initiate a significant transformation of their car wash facilities at 828 Whalley New Road, Blackburn. The existing rollover car wash is set to be demolished, and in its stead, four new state-of-the-art jet wash bays will be erected.

Refurbishment and Relocation

The jet wash bays, which are currently located adjacent to the car wash structure, will be relocated to the previously occupied area by the rollover car wash. This strategic shift positions the new jet wash bays on the eastern edge of the service station forecourt, enhancing accessibility and convenience for patrons.

Exterior Enhancements

In addition to the functional changes, aesthetic improvements are also on the blueprint. The existing brickwork will be clad with sheet metal along the full length of the new jet wash bays. This not only adds a contemporary look to the facilities but also ensures longevity and durability.

24/7 Service Station with Specific Car Wash Hours

The service station, operating round the clock, offers an array of services such as fuel pumps, vacuum machines, and tyre/air pumps. However, the car washing services follow a specific schedule: from 8 am to 9 pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 8 am to 6 pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The proposal to increase the number of jet washer machines to four and shift them closer to the eastern fence encountered no public resistance. The council, recognising the potential benefits for the local community, granted permission for the refurbishment on December 20.

Automotive Business United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

