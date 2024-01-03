en English
The Jonathan Ross Show Returns to ITV: A Significant Moment in British Television

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:19 am EST
The eagerly anticipated return of The Jonathan Ross Show to ITV is now officially confirmed. The popular British talk show is scheduled to recommence with its 21st series on February 17th, following a hiatus caused by the Rugby World Cup last year. This announcement comes as a sigh of relief for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of the show since its shift from the BBC to ITV in 2011.

The Jonathan Ross Show: A Beacon of British Television

Known for its engaging interviews and star-studded guest lists, The Jonathan Ross Show has etched itself in the annals of British television. The host, Jonathan Ross, has been a prominent figure on British television, with his former BBC show ‘Friday Night with Jonathan Ross’ running for nine years before the move. The forthcoming series, which will consist of seven episodes across the spring season, promises a lineup of A-list stars such as Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, Liam Neeson, and Danny Dyer.

Ripple Effects of a Rescheduled Show

ITV’s decision to reschedule The Jonathan Ross Show wasn’t without its consequences. The network had to orchestrate last-minute changes to its schedule last year, affecting not only The Jonathan Ross Show but also causing the postponement of the popular drama series, Grantchester. This move elucidates the intricate interplay of scheduling within television networks and the potential domino effect a single change can have.

Jonathan Ross: A Versatile Media Personality

Apart from his talk show, Jonathan Ross also serves as a judge on the popular program The Masked Singer, showcasing his versatility as a media personality. His return to ITV with The Jonathan Ross Show marks a significant moment in British television, reaffirming Ross’s status as a stalwart of the industry.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

