Africa

The Influence of the Black, African British Community on the UK’s Faith Landscape

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
The Black, African British community, one of the fastest-growing demographics in the United Kingdom, has tripled in size over the past two decades, according to recent census data. Approximately 1.5 million individuals identify as Black, African, and British. This community is significantly shaping various aspects of British life, including politics, faith, business, and culture.

Exploring the African British Community

Broadcasting through the lens of British Nigerian Jumoké Fashola, a series has been embarked upon to understand the meaning and implications of being part of this community. The second episode, titled ‘Black, African and British in Faith and Belief,’ delves into the influential role of the Black African religious community in the UK.

African Influence in British Faith and Belief

While the country is witnessing a general decline in religiosity and shrinking Christian congregations, African migrants are notably contributing to the sustenance of religious establishments. They are not only practicing their faith in traditional settings but are also adapting unconventional spaces like old shops and warehouses for religious activities.

These communities, which include Nigerians, Ghanaians, Somalis, Sudanese, among others from the African continent, bring a rich diversity to British religious life. The episode captures conversations with various individuals such as the Rev’d Doctor Israel Olofinjana who discusses the ‘reverse mission’ of African-led churches, the Rt Revd Rose Hudson-Wilkin who speaks on the significance of finding a place of worship for African migrants, community activist Ali Abdi who talks about faith-driven community work in Cardiff, Pentecostal Pastor Akinola Abiona who highlights the church’s role in social support, and Father Paul Hutchins who shares how African migration has revitalized his Manchester parish.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

