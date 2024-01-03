en English
The Human Cost of ‘No-Fault’ Evictions: A London Renter’s Tale

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
The Human Cost of 'No-Fault' Evictions: A London Renter's Tale

Imagine the joy of finally living alone in a cosy studio in Wood Green, London. For one renter, this dream turned into a nightmare when she was served with a Section 21 eviction notice, the so-called ‘no-fault’ eviction. Despite her best efforts to negotiate a minimal rent increase and invest in the flat, she was faced with a rent hike to £1,100 per month without the option to negotiate, and then the dreaded eviction notice. The landlord, after minimal communication, blocked her, leaving her helpless and at the mercy of the competitive London rental market. The only option left was to join a flatshare to avoid homelessness. Her story is not unique but a reflection of the broader issue of ‘no-fault’ evictions in London.

The ‘No-Fault’ Eviction Dilemma

‘No-fault’ evictions have become a serious concern in the city, causing insecurity among residents and increasing the number of children in temporary accommodation and street homelessness. The Renters Reform Bill, which proposes to ban these evictions, is still making its way through Parliament after years of delays. The government, instead of hastening the Bill’s progress, has decided to delay introducing the proposals until the courts have been reformed.

The Plight of Renters on Benefits

Concerns over homelessness are not restricted to ‘no-fault’ evictees. More than half of private renters on housing benefit are worried about becoming homeless due to high costs. 16% of renters on benefits are at risk of eviction, including 8% behind on their rent. The government has promised to unfreeze housing benefit from 2020 levels in April, but the question remains if this will be sufficient to stem the rising tide of eviction and homelessness.

Vulnerable Single Parents

Single parents, like Cherelle, a mother of two living in her fifth temporary home, face significant challenges. Shelter charity states that lone-parent households in the UK are at higher risk of eviction due to the broken private renting system. A survey found that one in seven lone parents who rent privately, more than 74,000 people, are facing homelessness within weeks. The chief executive of Shelter, Polly Neate, stated that the barriers to finding and keeping a safe home are higher than ever. Gingerbread, a charity for single-parent families, also highlighted the struggles single parents face with expensive and insecure private rentals. The government has announced a renters reform bill to abolish ‘no fault’ evictions and increase local housing allowance, but the timing of its implementation remains uncertain.

United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

