The Hoosiers to Join Madness for Electrifying Finale at Llangollen Eisteddfod

Pop-rock sensation The Hoosiers are set to electrify the stage as special guests for Madness at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on July 13, marking a high point in the summer's music calendar. Known for their vibrant live performances and chart-topping hits, The Hoosiers' addition promises to amplify the excitement at this renowned festival.

Dynamic Duo Meets Ska Legends

Since their inception in 2003, The Hoosiers have captivated audiences with their eclectic mix of sounds, reminiscent of groups like Supertramp and Sparks. Their journey from a chart-topping debut album 'The Trick To Life' to their critically acclaimed fifth studio album 'Confidence' showcases a band that has matured while maintaining their distinctive edge. Their upcoming performance at the Llangollen Pavilion is part of a series of summer shows, setting the stage for an unforgettable live music experience.

A Festival of Legendary Acts

This year's Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is not just about The Hoosiers and Madness; it's a celebration of music that spans genres and generations. With a lineup that includes Bryan Adams, Simple Minds, Paloma Faith, and many more, the festival is a testament to the power of live music in bringing people together. The partnership with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor has transformed the Eisteddfod into a global music event, culminating in the show-stopping performance by Madness, backed by the pop-rock flair of The Hoosiers.

Music That Bridges Cultures

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has always been more than just a music festival; it's a cultural phenomenon that celebrates the harmony of diverse musical traditions. With the inclusion of Welsh legends Tom Jones and Katherine Jenkins, alongside jazz sensation Gregory Porter, the festival honors its roots while embracing a broader musical spectrum. The addition of The Hoosiers to the lineup is a nod to the festival's commitment to showcasing a mix of iconic and contemporary talents, ensuring that the 2024 edition will be remembered for years to come.

As the festival gears up for the grand finale, the anticipation for The Hoosiers' performance alongside Madness is palpable. This collaboration not only promises a spectacular musical showcase but also highlights the enduring appeal of live music as a unifying force. As we count down to July 13, one thing is clear: Llangollen is set to host one of the summer's most unforgettable parties.