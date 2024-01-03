en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Gym Group Debuts Humorous New Year Campaign; Emphasizes Affordability and Convenience

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
The Gym Group Debuts Humorous New Year Campaign; Emphasizes Affordability and Convenience

As the echoes of New Year’s festivities fade into the crisp January air, The Gym Group, one of the UK’s leading gym chains, has unveiled a humorously striking campaign. The campaign’s lynchpin is a 50-second film that humorously illuminates the absurd lengths people go to workout at home in a bid to save money—lifting heavy furniture or sprinting up and down staircases. The film’s conclusion delivers the punchline: ‘There’s a The Gym Group round the corner.’ This tagline is an ingenious nod to the gym chain’s low price point of £13.99 and its easily accessible locations.

The Campaign: An Ingenious Blend of Humour and Fact

The Gym Group’s New Year campaign is as engaging as it is data-driven. The campaign’s underlying premise draws on the statistic that over half of UK adults live within a 15-minute drive from a The Gym Group facility. This statistic is cleverly woven into the campaign’s narrative, driving home the message of convenience and accessibility that The Gym Group embodies.

A Multifaceted Approach: Traditional and Digital

This campaign is no one-trick pony. It’s a multi-pronged marketing strategy that incorporates Connected TV (CTV), social media, branding, out-of-home marketing, door drop marketing, and audio. This blend of traditional and digital marketing channels ensures that the campaign’s reach is as broad as it is deep, connecting with audiences where they are most comfortable and receptive.

Behind the Scenes: The Creative Minds

Behind this witty campaign is the digital agency Dept. Appointed as The Gym Group’s creative agency in late 2023, Dept has crafted this campaign with meticulous precision. The team includes Account leads Aine Collins and Will Prichard, Project managers Natalie Williams, Tialda Lublink, and Viridian Kerr, Strategist Tom Greeves, Creatives Sasha Jackson, Brad Palmer, and Sophie Lock, and Design team members Amber Silva, Clifford Chong, Jen Russell, Junaid Ansar, Lee Jarrold, and Ericka Ubasa. Each of these individuals have contributed their unique skills and perspectives to bring this campaign to life.

In conclusion, The Gym Group’s New Year campaign is a triumphant blend of humor, fact, and marketing savvy. The campaign’s clever use of a relatable scenario, coupled with the promotion of the gym’s affordability and accessibility, presents a compelling argument for choosing The Gym Group as the go-to fitness solution for the New Year.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

G1 Therapeutics Announces Equity Awards to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan

By BNN Correspondents

Shiseido Americas Set to Acquire Dr Dennis Gross Skincare, Aiming to Boost Growth Strategy

By Wojciech Zylm

EU Includes Diamond Mining Giant Alrosa in Sanctions List

By BNN Correspondents

Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

GoDaddy Boosts E-commerce Success in Egypt Amid Rapid Sector Expansion ...
@Business · 2 mins
GoDaddy Boosts E-commerce Success in Egypt Amid Rapid Sector Expansion ...
heart comment 0
K-Swiss Strategizes Premium Positioning with Andrew Richard’s Appointment

By BNN Correspondents

K-Swiss Strategizes Premium Positioning with Andrew Richard's Appointment
Hyatt Bolsters Leadership Team in India and Southwest Asia with Strategic Appointments

By Rafia Tasleem

Hyatt Bolsters Leadership Team in India and Southwest Asia with Strategic Appointments
Novanta Inc. Strengthens Market Position with Motion Solutions Acquisition

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Novanta Inc. Strengthens Market Position with Motion Solutions Acquisition
H&E Equipment Services Bolsters Branch Network with Precision Rentals Acquisition

By Dil Bar Irshad

H&E Equipment Services Bolsters Branch Network with Precision Rentals Acquisition
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
32 seconds
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
2 mins
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
2 mins
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
2 mins
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
2 mins
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
2 mins
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
2 mins
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
17 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app