The Gym Group Debuts Humorous New Year Campaign; Emphasizes Affordability and Convenience

As the echoes of New Year’s festivities fade into the crisp January air, The Gym Group, one of the UK’s leading gym chains, has unveiled a humorously striking campaign. The campaign’s lynchpin is a 50-second film that humorously illuminates the absurd lengths people go to workout at home in a bid to save money—lifting heavy furniture or sprinting up and down staircases. The film’s conclusion delivers the punchline: ‘There’s a The Gym Group round the corner.’ This tagline is an ingenious nod to the gym chain’s low price point of £13.99 and its easily accessible locations.

The Campaign: An Ingenious Blend of Humour and Fact

The Gym Group’s New Year campaign is as engaging as it is data-driven. The campaign’s underlying premise draws on the statistic that over half of UK adults live within a 15-minute drive from a The Gym Group facility. This statistic is cleverly woven into the campaign’s narrative, driving home the message of convenience and accessibility that The Gym Group embodies.

A Multifaceted Approach: Traditional and Digital

This campaign is no one-trick pony. It’s a multi-pronged marketing strategy that incorporates Connected TV (CTV), social media, branding, out-of-home marketing, door drop marketing, and audio. This blend of traditional and digital marketing channels ensures that the campaign’s reach is as broad as it is deep, connecting with audiences where they are most comfortable and receptive.

Behind the Scenes: The Creative Minds

Behind this witty campaign is the digital agency Dept. Appointed as The Gym Group’s creative agency in late 2023, Dept has crafted this campaign with meticulous precision. The team includes Account leads Aine Collins and Will Prichard, Project managers Natalie Williams, Tialda Lublink, and Viridian Kerr, Strategist Tom Greeves, Creatives Sasha Jackson, Brad Palmer, and Sophie Lock, and Design team members Amber Silva, Clifford Chong, Jen Russell, Junaid Ansar, Lee Jarrold, and Ericka Ubasa. Each of these individuals have contributed their unique skills and perspectives to bring this campaign to life.

In conclusion, The Gym Group’s New Year campaign is a triumphant blend of humor, fact, and marketing savvy. The campaign’s clever use of a relatable scenario, coupled with the promotion of the gym’s affordability and accessibility, presents a compelling argument for choosing The Gym Group as the go-to fitness solution for the New Year.